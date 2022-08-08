When the 2019 Minnesota Twins remade their underwhelming bullpen in July, Tyler Duffey was part of the solution.
When the 2022 Twins remade their underwhelming bullpen last week, Duffey was part of the problem.
Same pitcher, different seasons, different results. “The Doof” was but a ping-pong ball on the Twins’ table for four seasons before emerging as a key piece of Minnesota’s bullpen hierarchy in the second half of 2019, a status he maintained through 2021.
And then things went sour this year. Duffey — and the even more veteran Joe Smith — were both designated for assignment in the days after the trading deadline, when the Twins acquired two late-inning arms in Jorge Lopez and Michael Fulmer.
Duffey departs with an ERA for the season of 4.91 — this despite a 13-game scoreless stretch in June and July, when he seemed to have regained his form. But he also had six outings in which he gave up more than one run, including his last Twins game on Friday.
A large vocabulary word I frequently see regarding relievers is “fungible.” That’s a legal term for goods that are indistinguishable — bushels of wheat, for example — and sold without identifying individual items. When applied to relief pitchers, the implication is that any bullpen arm will do, and that’s obviously not true; the genuine meaning is that relievers are readily replaced.
And indeed, well-run organizations tend to have high turnover rates in their bullpens. That the Twins have twice in four years swapped out much of their relief corps in late July-early August is hardly unprecedented.
The question is, how to decide which pieces from an underperforming bullpen to replace? Emilo Pagán remains on the roster, but his ERA (4.97) is even worse than Duffey’s, and he’s given up a stunning nine homers in 38 innings.
My guess is that
• The Twins think they can work with Pagán’s velocity and
• Duffey was a free agent-to-be, while the Twins retain another season of control on Pagán.
The Twins opened the season with 10 relievers, a ridiculous number that was connected to the delayed and compacted spring training this year. Of those 10, only three remain — Pagán, Caleb Thielbar and Jhoan Duran. Injuries and ineffectiveness cleared out the other seven.
But with the trading deadline past and waiver deals no longer an option, the Twins (and every other team) won’t be importing talent the rest of the way.
I view the Minnesota bullpen now in terms of leverage tiers:
• Tier 1: Duran and Lopez. The late-inning arms trusted for any matchup, including left-handed hitters in the middle of the order.
• Tier 2: Fulmer and Griffin Jax.
• Tier 2.5: Thielbar. The sole lefty in the pen, Rocco Baldelli will try to avoid letting him face right-handed threats in big-game situations.
• Tier 3: Pagán and Trevor Magill. Hard throwers, both of them, but neither has earned a leverage role.
• Tier 4: Cole Sands. Added to provide a genuine long reliever. His role is likely to be to piggyback with Chris Archer or Dylan Bundy, two starters who struggle to get into the fifth inning.
Personally, I’d prefer to see Jovani Moran back as a second lefty, and I can’t see any real reason to prefer Pagán or Magill to Jharel Cotton. But my guess is that, other than swapping out Sands for another minor league starter after he has a multi-inning outing and the possible return of Kenta Maeda as a reliever in September, what we see now is what we’ll get the rest of the way.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.