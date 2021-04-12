When the Twins invested a 2016 second-round pick in a high school outfielder from Georgia, my headline-seeking brain latched onto how his last name echoed a Peanuts running gag in which Sally calls Linus her “Sweet Babboo.”
Someday, I thought, I might be able to call him the Twins’ Sweet Baddoo.
Not quite five years later, Akil Baddoo is indeed in the majors — but with the Detroit Tigers, not with the Twins. And he’s been a sensation.
He homered on the first major league pitch he saw. He hit a grand slam against the Twins and drove in the winning run in another game against his original organization. He entered Sunday’s action hitting .313 and slugging .813, albeit in just 17 trips to the plate.
And the Twins got almost nothing for him. They left Baddoo off their 40-man roster in November, and the Tigers claimed him in the Rule 5 draft. The Tigers will have to carry him on their active roster all season, but that requirement does not trouble them right now.
Big mistake by the Twins? I doubt it. Last winter’s decision to expose him to the Rule 5 draft was sensible, and I suspect that even with hindsight, they would make the same choice.
That Baddoo is a talented athlete is a given. The left-handed hitter has the speed to play center field and the strength to hit, someday, in the middle of a lineup.
But he didn’t hit much for the Twins in the minors. He never got out of A ball while in the Twins organization. He missed most of the 2019 season after having Tommy John surgery, and then the pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor league season.
Plus the Twins are swamped with outfield talent. Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach, Brent Rooker, Gilberto Celestino — all were legitimately ahead of Baddoo.
Detroit has the opportunity for Baddoo to play. It’s a non-contender looking to develop talent without veterans blocking the way. The Twins have immediate ambitions and a log jam of outfielders. That 40-man roster spot was more valuable for a this-year player than for a future piece.
Plus there’s this reality: Baddoo hit .249 in more than 1,000 at-bats in the low minors. That’s probably a better yardstick of his genuine level than 17 major league plate appearances.
The Tigers know this. A.J. Hinch, who succeeded Ron Gardenhire as the Tigers manager, is slow-playing the 22-year-old. Baddoo hits at the bottom of the lineup, he sits against lefties.
Success for the Tigers in this project: A Baddoo who by September is playing regularly and moved up in the batting order. Failure is a steep enough regression that they wind up returning him to the Twins organization.
For all his sensational exploits, one still seems as likely as the other.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
