One of the many things the pandemic has deprived the nation of is the opportunity to jeer the Houston Astros.
That’s not at the top of the list of the damage wrought by the novel coronavirus, but it has some significance. If public shame is supposed to be part of the deterrence to future electronic sign stealing, it’s missing.
Teams are pumping crowd noise into stadiums during play, both for the players who apparently want fake aural feedback to the action and for broadcasters fearful that a backdrop of silence will turn off the audience. To be true to life, of course, the fake noise in many parks would have to include copious profanity and occasional racial slurs, none of which the broadcasters want on the air.
I suspect the commissioner has quietly prohibited teams from including boos in the aural backdrop. Never is to be heard a discouraging word.
I have, to this point, experienced games almost entirely via radio rather than TV; I spend my pandemic workshifts in a corner of my basement, editing copy and designing pages. I have yet to see fit to run cable down there.
The road game radio broadcasts I’ve taken in via my MLB app have all been remote and without the fake crowd noise, which is fine by me. My limited exposure to that has been rather jarring, with noise supposedly coming from a collection of cardboard cutouts.
The cutouts themselves, in some cases, have drawn attention. A teenaged Tom Hanks hawking hot dogs is propped up in an aisle behind home plate in Oakland; Hanks was apparently a vendor at A’s games in his youth.
The Mets have cutouts of some of the players’ dogs, all wearing Mets bandanas. And it’s been suggested that the Dodgers’ cutouts should all leave their seats in the seventh inning to beat the traffic.
The cutouts are so obviously fake that it’s not disturbing. Fox apparently plans to fill empty seats with fake CGI crowds, which is another matter altogether.
Remote broadcasting is not, strictly speaking, new, but it disappeared from the major leagues more than a half-century ago. In the early days of radio, broadcasters recreated games off wired transmissions, and they took, of necessity, a great deal of artistic license with the details.
The ticker tape would say something like: “Slaughter singles to right,” and the play-by-play man might make it a blooper that just fell out of the second baseman’s reach, a stinging line drive down the line that the right fielder had to hustle to cut off or a grounder in the hole. All are singles, but all carry a different sense of what is happening.
A broadcaster might be skilled at creating believable details, but those details were not necessarily accurate, and in the heyday of recreations they sought to hide that fact from their audience.
I will give the current broadcasters credit for this: They aren’t hiding it. Cory Provus repeatedly tells listeners that while the Twins are in Chicago, he’s at Target Field. The Yankees duo of John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman complain frequently about what they can’t describe because the TV feed isn’t showing it.
Remote broadcasting isn’t top-notch broadcasting. It’s unfortunate, but it’s also a necessary compromise. I prefer accepting that to concocting a false image of normality.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.