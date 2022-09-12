You’ve probably heard about the raft of rule changes coming for the 2023 season.
I love one, dislike one and suspect a couple will prove irrelevant, and we’ll get to the specifics in a bit.
But first, this general point: As a group, these changes are intended to revert the game to the pre-analytics era, and it ain’t happening. We don’t readily unlearn facts, and the age of Big Data has taught us things about the game that were always true but that John McGraw, Branch Rickey and Earl Weaver didn’t discern.
On to the new rules:
Pitch clock
Fifteen seconds with nobody on base, 20 seconds with baserunners — and that last has a little twist when combined with another rule limiting pickoffs and stepoffs.
I’ve been beefing about the dawdlers for years, so I am very much in favor of this. There is no reason for Aroldis Chapman to take 30 seconds to throw a pitch, which is his average. That’s more deadtime than in a football game.
Get on the mound and throw the ball. Get in the box and hit. Stop the walkabouts.
Banning the shift
I’m philosophically opposed to telling fielders they can’t stand where the ball’s going to be hit, so I wouldn’t have voted for this rule.
But I don’t expect it to matter. As Glen Perkins has said on Twins telecasts, if shifting took a lot of singles out of the game, BABIP — batting average on balls in play — would have gone down sharply as shifts became ever more prevalent, and it hasn’t.
Batting averages are down because strikeouts are up, not because of shifts.
The Twins frequently put three infielders on one side of second base now; that won’t be allowed after this year.
I suspect we’ll see them play a middle infielder as close to second base as allowed. That’s maybe four feet different from where he would have been this season, and it won’t make the grounder up the middle a hit.
Bigger bases
The bases will be 18 inches on a side rather than the current 15. This change is intended to encourage basestealing by making the edges of the base marginally closer to each other.
It won’t work because of basic math. We have literally generations of data feeding the conclusion that basestealing doesn’t increase runs. Dan Gladden chooses not to believe that, but it’s true anyway.
If basestealing does increase, it will be because of the next rule.
Limiting pickoffs
Pitchers will be limited to two pickoff throws or stepoffs per plate appearance, with the limit resetting if a runner advances during the at-bat.
This is officially part of the pitch clock rule — the clock resets on a pickoff throw or stepoff. A third pickoff attempt that doesn’t result in an out is a balk.
This is the one I dislike. My understanding is that in the minor leagues in which this rule was tested the advantage went overwhelmingly to the baserunner.
Conclusion
The aesthetic complaint with baseball in the analytic era is the lack of action. There are two components to that: Players standing around doing nothing, and lack of contact by hitters.
The pitch clock strikes at the first problem. The other three do nothing to change the second issue.
The hitters who insisted on continuing to pull everything despite extreme shifts and four-man outfields aren’t suddenly going to become slap hitters going the other way.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.