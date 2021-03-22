One hundred sixty-two games. Nine innings per game. Do the math: 1,458 innings over the course of a full season for a major league pitching staff.
And that’s pretty close to accurate. The 2019 Minnesota Twins pitchers worked 1,463.1 innings. Extra innings, rain-shortened games, unplayed home halves of the ninth — it pretty much all evens out over the course of the season.
But last year was different. The Twins didn’t play 162 regular season games. They played 60. Jose Berrios, who pitched 200.1 innings in 2019 and 192.1 in 2018, worked just 63 innings in 2020.
And that matters because the current conventional wisdom is that it is unwise to jump an individual pitcher’s workload sharply from one season to the next.
The dilemma is that there is no realistic alternative. Nobody in the States got to pitch a full season in 2020. Everybody — major leaguers and minor leaguers, stars, prospects and suspects — is looking at a full 2021 having pitched a fraction of their normal innings.
To be sure, what has been dubbed “the Verducci Effect” — named for the prominent writer who posited that pitchers younger than 25 should not have their innings increased by more than 30 year-to-year — is not universally accepted in the analytics community. (The Twins violated the Verducci Effect with Berrios between 2017 and 2018 with no obvious damage to Berrios’ health or skill set.)
But teams nevertheless accept the basic premise. A rookie pitcher who had 130 innings in the minors is unlikely to get past 160 the next season.
There is, in this analytics era, a basic wariness about pitcher workloads, period. Most teams, even under normal circumstances, shy away from skipping their fifth starter when an offday offers the opportunity. They prefer to give the front part of their rotation another rest day. And pitchers don’t go anywhere near as deep into games as they once did.
The result is that not only is the 40-start, 300-innings ace of my youth extinct, so are the 35-start, 250-innings guys of my young adulthood. The “workhorse” starters of the 21st century barely crack 200 innings, and they’re pretty rare.
But something’s got to give this year. Teams might want to limit their pitchers to 100 innings after their light 2020 workloads, but there are 1,458 innings to fill, and nobody has two complete major-league caliber rotations that they can swap out in July.
I want to be optimistic about the Twins rotation, but ... Kenta Maeda has never thrown 200 innings in a major league season; the Dodgers were always very ginger with him. Michael Pineda has never thrown 200 innings in a major league season. Neither has fourth starter J.A. Happ. Matt Shoemaker, the putative fifth starter, topped out at 160 innings in 2016; he hasn’t hit 80 innings in the past four years.
There’s some depth available with Randy Dobnak and Lewis Thorpe. And they will need that depth. Maeda-Berrios-Pineda-Happ-Shoemaker on a per-inning basis figures to be an effective rotation. But the Twins will need quantity to go with the quality, and the quantity is suspect.
The good news is, that’s true for every team, because 1,458 innings is a lot.
