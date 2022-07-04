Fixing Emilio Pagán — or, for that matter, the rest of the Minnesota Twins bullpen — is no longer Wes Johnson’s problem.
But even if he were still the Twins head pitching coach, the work would be viewed as a collaborative task.
Johnson, of course, jumped ship last week, leaving the Twins literally in midseason to become the pitching coach at Louisiana State University. More money, more autonomy, less travel — the more we know about the LSU job, the less surprising the abrupt move becomes.
It is not unprecedented for teams to replace their pitching coach in midseason; it happens a couple times a season. But it’s usually a struggling team that is firing coaches and or managers.
In this case, Johnson left a first-place team. He jumped, he wasn’t pushed.
And Johnson’s departure may not make any difference to the success or failure of the 2022 Twins.
This is an odd, even counterintuitive, development: As the coaching of pitching becomes more professional and more effective, the less crucial any individual coach becomes.
In the baseball of my youth, the pitching coach’s primary credential was likely being the manager’s drinking buddy. Today the Twins have three pitching coaches in uniform, an unknown number of people in the front office compiling data and advice for them to filter to the athletes.
My library contains four “season diary” books from the first 12 years of my life — The Long Season and Pennant Race, both by Jim Brosnan; Ball Four by Jim Bouton; and Behind the Mask by Bill Freehan. One running theme through all four books (more explicit in some than in others) is the essential uselessness of coaches.
When Brosnan’s third pitching coach of the 1959 season offers some useful advice, it is such a novelty that the encounter gets a full chapter. When Brosnan decides during the 1961 season that he needs a new pitch, he develops it himself; he describes the advice and encouragement he gets from teammates but nothing from the coach.
When the Twins hired Johnson, it was a novelty. Nobody could remember a major league team hiring its pitching coach straight off a college staff; nobody could remember a major league pitching coach who had never been in pro ball before.
It’s not such a novelty today. Johnson’s successor in the job, Pete Maki, also came to the Twins off a college staff and didn’t play pro ball. (Unlike Johnson, he held a variety of coaching roles in the organization before getting the pitching coach job.)
The pitching coaches described by Brosnan, Bouton and Freehan reported only to managers who generally didn’t have pitching backgrounds themselves. No matter who the Twins pitching coach is, he has not only a (nonpitching) manager to report to, but an active set of front office analysts.
Maki is the new face and voice of the pitching program, but his ascension does not imply a different set of priorities and theories. The personalities change; the process remains.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider
