It wasn’t no way to carry on
It wasn’t no way to live
But he could put up with it for a little while
He was working on something big
Tom Petty
The biggest question in baseball every morning isn’t about who won and lost the night before.
It’s if a team got hit with a rash of positive coronavirus tests.
The Miami Marlins were the first team stung, a week ago Sunday. They haven’t played since; they haven’t enough healthy players on their 40-man roster to fill a traditional 25-man active roster, much less the expanded rosters of 2020.
The incapacation of the Marlins has turned the schedule in the Eastern pod into a work in progress and prompted another bastardization of the rules — doubleheaders will be a pair of seven-inning games. (Add it low on the list of 2020’s outrages.)
The St. Louis Cardinals were the second team. They popped up with multiple positive tests taken during their visit to the Twin Cities, although as of this writing, the numbers are lower and a substantial proportion of the cases were coaches and staff rather than players. Still, it was enough to wipe out their weekend series in Milwaukee.
Both outbreaks emerged while the teams were on the road, although as I understand the timelines involved the exposure — when the virus invaded the team — may well have occurred before the season officially started. Certainly that would be the case with the Marlins.
This week, one of the healthy Marlins players opted out. So did a player on the team the Cardinals were supposed to play during the weekend. They decided, individually, that this was no way to live, and they weren’t putting up with it.
And so the season is in daily jeopardy. MLB is reported to have warned its broadcast partners to have alternative programming available beginning today. A second Marlins situation — sidelining not only the infected team but muddling the schedule for the rest of that pod of teams — is probably untenable.
There is, of course, much second-guessing. It should be remembered that baseball spent much of April trying to devise a bubble format for the 2020 season, but baseball isn’t basketball or hockey. The rosters are bigger, the playing arena is bigger, the games last longer. The bubble was never practical.
But moving traveling parties in excess of 50 people from state to state probably isn’t either.
Commissioner Rob Manfred, as is his tendency, is implicitly blaming the players. It may well be that the Marlins and Cardinals violated the protocols — indeed, violated common sense itself in the midst of a pandemic — but I doubt that any thing short of complete, policed isolation from the outside world can keep the virus out.
MLB is working on something big in trying to have a 2020 season. The protagonist in Petty’s song didn’t make it. I don’t expect MLB to pull it off either.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.