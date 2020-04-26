The "punishment" meted out to the Houston Astros by commissioner Rob Manfred during the offseason in the sign-stealing scandal was underwhelming.
The "punishment" meted out this week to the Boston Red Sox in Phase 2, even more so.
Both teams won World Series with their schemes. Both are doubtless satisfied with the tradeoff. Yes, the managers of those 2017 and 2018 champs are currently unemployed.
But it seems likely that:
- nobody's going to be managing any major-league team this summer, and
- both A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora will be back next year with the Astros and Red Sox, respectively.
There are multiple factors behind the wrist-slaps from the commissioner. But at the root of the mildness: The competition only interests Manfred as far as it affects the money. There has to be dollar signs attached to get his attention. (And to be sure, that's why the owners hired him. That's their top priority also.)
So we get these non-credible reports from sham investigations. Seriously: the whole Boston thing was the video review coordinator gone rogue? That's some serious organic fertilizer that Manfred's selling us.
Remember: Manfred's office did nothing for years with multiple complaints about the Astros until the story went public. He and his minions had to be forced by public embarrassment to act. And when they finally did, they did as little as possible.
Manfred's decision — which I am inclined to agree with — to offer players amnesty in exchange for their information about the schemes means none of the players who benefited from the violations can be suspended or fined. That's not an easy pill to swallow, but I get the rationale.
But ... it's justifiable only under the Manfred warning from 2017 to every team that managers and general managers will be held accountable for violations of the ban on electronic sign-stealing.
This Red Sox report does not do that. Cora's suspension is for his activities as bench coach of the Astros in 2017, not for what happened in Boston the next year.
Even if Manfred's report is accurate in its assertion that Cora didn't know what was going on in Boston (and I do not believe that), it shouldn't matter. Cora was in charge. He is supposed to know. Negligence is not a defense.
That's the past. If Manfred truly wants to quash the sign stealing in the future, here's the solution: No more replay monitors. Period. No more of this holding up the games while somebody goes frame-by-frame through a stolen base attempt to see if the runner's foot came off the bag.
Having the monitors so readily available is like putting a stash of Nut Goodie Bars in my freezer. The temptation is too much to resist.
And as long as Manfred allows temptation right around the corner, teams will take advantage of it. Certainly his response to the Astros and Red Sox isn't going to deter anybody else.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
