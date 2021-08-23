Five days a week I trundle down to the basement around 2 p.m., log into the VPN and start my portion of the process of creating the next day’s Free Press.
I also, during the baseball season, fire up the MLB app on my iPad and find some baseball for background noise while I edit copy, write headlines and design pages.
My work shift coincides pretty well with the major league schedule. There is usually at least one afternoon game, with the exception of Tuesdays. When the Twins are playing, that’s the game I have on; when they aren’t, I pick a game.
My nights generally end with a West Coast broadcast. I don’t often stick it out to the end of the game; when my work is done, so is my baseball day.
I didn’t do this pre-pandemic, when I was working in the office. But the basement is a different environment. And after five and a half months of this season, and the two months of 2020, I have a few thoughts about baseball on the radio.
• There are a lot of old guys doing the games.
Jim Price is the radio analyst for the Detroit Tigers. He was the backup catcher on the Tigers when they won the World Series in 1968.
Rick Monday is the radio analyst for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was the first overall draft pick when MLB started the draft in 1966.
Buck Martinez of the Blue Jays booth played for the Kansas City Royals in their debut season of 1969. Denny Matthews was in the Royals booth that season; he’s still there.
Bob Uecker is, famously, the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers. Mike Shannon is in his 50th and final season broadcasting for the St. Louis Cardinals. Uecker and Shannon were teammates on the 1964 Cardinals.
I grouse a lot about Dan Gladden on the Twins broadcasts. Gladden is a bit older than me and a lot more out of sync with today’s baseball, but he’s about a generation younger than those guys, as are Larry Andersen (Phillies) and Jerry Remy (Red Sox).
I don’t hear a lot of analysts from the generation after Gladden. There’s Steve Sparks with the Astros and Tony Gwynn Jr. with the Padres. Ron Coomer, the former Twins third baseman, is with the Cubs.
There might be others, but baseball radio, at least, seems to be a old man’s occupation. The younger ex-players — who generally made more money than the older ones — seem more likely to gravitate to television for fewer games.
• The Giants crew (generally Jon Miller and Dave Flemming) is really good and my usual choice to close out the night. I also like the crews for the Padres, Athletics and Dodgers, and have been surprised at how much I enjoy the John Sterling-Suzyn Waldman combo for the Yankees.
• The Twins are the exception to this, but I am struck by the number of personal injury attorney ads on pretty much every other team’s feed.
• The Archdiocese of New York runs ads on the Yankees broadcasts — short messages from Cardinal Timothy Dolan. I haven’t noticed similar ads on the Mets broadcasts; perhaps Dolan figures Yankee fans are more in need of divine forgiveness.
(Yeah, I know. A cheap shot at the Yankees from a Twins fan. What a surprise, especially after this weekend.)B
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
