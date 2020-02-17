Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow for the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. SE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.