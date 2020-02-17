We know baseball’s a great game, because it always survives the idiots who run it.
I don’t know who crafted that aphorism or when it was first uttered, but it’s been around for decades. And this winter was ugly enough for me to wonder if the beauty of the game will continue to prevail.
The mishandling of the Houston scandal. A shortsighted insistence on a plan to delete 42 minor league teams. Now a misbegotten notion of letting almost half of the major league teams into the playoffs.
It is now fairly obvious that Rob Manfred, commissioner of baseball, isn’t a hardcore fan of the game itself. He’s a fan of the money, a fan of being powerful and important. But he doesn’t care deeply about the game, its history or its appeal.
For all the criticism I leveled at his predecessor over the years, nobody ever doubted that Bud Selig loved baseball. Manfred, on the other hand ... Manfred appears to be the embodiment of what I call the Schlitz Theory of Business, named for the company that a half-century ago was the biggest beermaker in the nation and now is all but vanished.
Any successful business carries the seed of its own demise, because eventually it falls into the hands of somebody who cares only about the money and is unconcerned about the product.
Doesn’t matter if it’s a brewer, a newspaper, a sports league: a business starts because somebody is interested in the product and figures there’s a market for it. The business either fails (most do) or thrives. And if it thrives, at some point it becomes too large an enterprise for our product-oriented founder to manage.
In the case of Schlitz: A new generation of the founding family took control of the brewery in the late 1960s, and spent much of the 1970s tinkering with the beer’s formula looking for ways to cut costs. Schlitz was, for a variety of reasons, the beer of choice when my buddies and I turned legal in the mid-70s. By the late ‘70s, the beer had turned skunky, and we turned to other brands.
They cut costs alright, and their revenues even more. I haven’t purchased Schlitz since, probably, 1979; I don’t know when I last saw Schlitz available to purchase.
Manfred’s tenure has been focused on cutting costs and short-term profit, even when cutting costs damage the quality of play.
The minor leagues, where players hone their talents and master the details of the game? Slice off the lower levels; most of the players won’t make it to the majors anyway, so they’re just an expense.
Even the 14-team postseason plan is at its heart a scheme to lower payrolls. If you can make the playoffs with a record near .500, there’s less urgency to build a stronger club. An 85-win team is generally cheaper than a 95-win team is generally cheaper than a 105-win team.
The sign-stealing scandal, which strikes at the integrity of the competition that is the heart of the game’s appeal, has been bumbled. Manfred and his office ignored repeated complaints from teams about the Astros’ activities; he was forced to act when a former Astro, Mike Fiers, went public with the details.
The official report Manfred ultimately issued was quickly largely discredited. It is more whitewash than expose, an attempt to minimize and hide the damage. That only serves to further fuel the vocal anger coming out of spring training camps.
Baseball is hurtling toward a labor crisis at a time when attendance is declining. Manfred has given little reason to believe he can navigate the coming storm.
