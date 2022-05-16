It has not been the steady, certain ascension to the majors that one might expect for a first overall draft pick.
Royce Lewis struggled in 2019, hitting a combined .238 in a season split between High A and Double-A. He hit better in the Arizona Fall League, but he did so dislodged by league rules from his accustomed shortstop, which further fueled chatter that a position change was in his future.
The 2020 minor league season was wiped out by the pandemic; he spent what part of the baseball season he had in the Twins’ satellite camp in St. Paul. He blew out a knee in the opening days of spring training the next year; 2021 was lost to surgery and rehab.
Two lost seasons, position uncertainty, a significant injury, a weak stat line in his limited time in the upper minors — his prospect status was considerably dimmer this spring than it had been.
But the Twins assigned him to Triple A coming out of camp, and he raked in St. Paul. When Carlos Correa injured his finger and had to come out of the lineup, Lewis got the call — and he has performed both in the field and at the plate in his first week-plus in the majors.
Let us not exaggerate things here. It’s just a handful of games. Lewis is not supplanting the $35 million man as the Minnesota shortstop this season. When Correa’s finger heals, Correa’s the shortstop, period, end sentence.
But Lewis has been good enough that the Twins can view him as a realistic option for the shortstop job in 2023 should Correa exercise his opt-out clause.
And Lewis has been good enough so far that the Twins may well be considering whether they should keep him around when Correa returns.
He played center and third base in the AFL back in 2019. If he can play center and short, he theoretically can play second or a corner outfield. There’s certainly no athletic reason he couldn’t spend this summer as a multi-position regular.
But “regular” is the key component to that notion. After two wasted summers, Lewis needs to be on the field, either in the majors or in Triple A. A bench role fits the likes of Nick Gordon and Kyle Garlick. It doesn’t fit Lewis.
Wally Pipp
Lewis’s first big league homer — a grand slam — had barely cleared the fence Friday when Dan Gladden started jesting on the radio about Correa being “Wally Pipped.”
Almost a century ago, Wally Pipp became the game’s cautionary tale about sitting with a minor injury. Pipp, according to legend, asked out of the game on June 2, 1925 with a headache. Yankee manager Miller Huggins started a rookie at first base in Pipp’s stead — and Lou Gehrig didn’t come out of the lineup until 1939.
In truth, Pipp was going to lose his job regardless of his post-concussion symptoms. He had been a key piece of a minor Yankee dynasty that won three consecutive pennants in 1921-23. But the Yankees finished second in 1924, and the veteran roster collapsed in 1925.
Pipp, then 32, was hitting .240 when Gehrig got his trial. Aging first basemen hitting .240 on a disappointing team don’t often get the benefit of the doubt. Pipp certainly didn’t.
The Yankees sold Pipp to Cincinnati during the winter, and he had a bit of a resurgence in 1926 before fading again. The Yanks certainly had no reason to regret going with Gehrig.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider
