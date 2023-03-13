Roster composition is connected to intended in-game use.
The 2022 Twins, in retrospect, had a serious disconnect in its pitching staff: Much of their starting rotation could not be trusted for a third time through a batting order, yet there was seldom a reliever in the bullpen stretched out for bulk inning use.
Which meant that when Chris Archer went four innings and departed, manager Rocco Baldelli had to go through at least five relievers to get the remaining 15 outs.
The short-start pattern was hardly limited to Archer, a veteran rehab project whose lack of length was intended when he was signed. The abbreviated spring training and the injury histories of other pitchers made five-and-fly more the rule than the exception.
It has been said that military strategists fall into the trap of “fighting the last war” — scheming out solutions to the problems of the previous conflict — and in that spirit, Baldelli has spoken about planning to devote a bullpen berth to a true long reliever.
(That roster spot would probably be split up among a handful of pitchers, with somebody who worked three innings going off the roster and somebody else plugged into the role.)
But the Twins are also contemplating (or at least talking about) using a six-man rotation to open the season.
Why? Well, they have five established starters (Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda, Tyler Mahle, Pablo Lopez and Joe Ryan), and none of them have come up lame so far this spring. They also have Bailey Ober, who pitched well last season when he finally got off the injured list and is sound this spring.
The Twins probably don’t want to burn an option on Ober unnecessarily, and considering his extensive injury history, won’t want to waste his bullets in St. Paul.
The “problem” will almost certainly solve itself. It is a rare rotation that never gets hurt.
But until that happens, the question remains: How do they make the pitching staff work with six starters and a long man?
As a fan of advanced years, I am mindful of Earl Weaver’s briefly stated rationale for the four-man rotation: “It’s easier to find four starters than five.”
Weaver’s staffs were loaded with guys pitching more than twice the innings any Twins hurler worked last year, but baseball in the 1970s was far different than the game of today.
Theoretically, a six-man rotation could mean longer starts because those starters would have more rest between outings. But I’m not sure it would work that way in practice.
Just as I doubt that this year’s rule changes will bring a resurgence in stolen bases to 1980s levels — the numbers will still favor the long ball over the steal — I expect most starters will still splutter in the third time through the order even with an additional day of rest.
Five-inning starts in a six-man rotation are likely to remain more common than seven-inning outings, and the complete game will still be a rarity.
So the six-man rotation wouldn’t make the long man unnecessary. It would mean six short relievers rather the eight the Twins generally carried last season, which likely means they won’t get a respite from the heavy workload of 2022.
Just what we Twins fans need: Continued frequent use of Emilio Pagan.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.