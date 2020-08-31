Suddenly, the Minnesota Twins aren’t in first place any more.
And the Bomba Squad might as well be bunting.
It ain’t 2019 anymore.
John Sterling, the radio play-by-play voice for the Yankees, keeps telling his listeners: Don’t take anything in this crazy season at face value.
He’s right, and he’s wrong.
Right: 30-some games, or even the full 60, is not enough for a sport in which the long haul matters.
Wrong: There is no long haul in 2020. It’s strictly small samples this year.
On Saturday, as the lowly Detroit Tigers were in the process of sweeping a doubleheader with a pair of left-handed starting pitchers, Corey Provus and Dan Gladden were bemoaning the absence of the injured Byron Buxton. The primary centerfielder in Buxton’s absence, Jake Cave, hits left-handed. So does LaMonte Wade Jr.
So yeah, the Twins outfield against southpaws is at a platoon disadvantage. That was the case last year, but in 2019 Max Kepler wasn’t lost against lefties. This year? Well, Kepler entered Sunday hitting a non-astronomical .094 against lefties.
More to the point in the Twins’ struggles this year against lefties: Josh Donaldson has barely played, Mitch Garver has been awful and Miguel Sano has done almost all his damage against right-handers.
Small sample size caveat: None of these guys have had even 40 plate appearances against lefties. The numbers don’t mean much in terms of defining their abilities.
But the goal in 2020 is to dominate small sample sizes. The 2020 Twins aren’t doing that.
Baseball and race
Baseball has, over the past 20 years or so, made a public production of embracing the Jackie Robinson story — retiring his number 42 across the majors and wearing 42 on April 15 (the anniversary of his debut).
I view this annual display with some cynicism. It is, I think, more about marketing the game to a Black audience that has turned away from the sport in favor of basketball and football, which have been more welcoming on the field to African Americans.
So it was ironic that the date set for “Robinson Day” (since there was no baseball on April 15) landed smack dab in the middle of an NBA wildcat strike over social justice.
This is not a topic directly connected to dollar signs, so Rob Manfred had no clue as to what to do. Of course.
Brodie Van Wegenen, the Mets general manager, delivered in an unguarded moment what should stand as the epitaph of Manfred’s commissionership: “He just doesn’t get it.” Van Wegenen wound up publicly retracting that statement and apologizing.
But he wasn’t wrong.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
