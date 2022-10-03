Luis Arraez is, as you probably know, in a tight race with Aaron Judge for the American League batting average title. It is a historically significant competition, because batting average is the one jewel of the Triple Crown that Judge has not secured.
Last week, I caught a segment on the Twins pregame telecast about this race that started with the factually challenged assertion that this is the tightest batting crown race in American League history and then launched, more or less, into a discussion of a closer one, from 1976.
I quickly wondered how the trio — Anthony LaPanta, Roy Smalley and Glen Perkins — were going to tip toe around the hand grenade in that story. Answer: by ignoring it.
No surprise there.
So here, with a hat tip to the late Paul Harvey, is ... the rest of the story.
I graduated high school in May 1976, and that Twins team somehow managed to be both endearing and repellant. Bert Blyleven, my absolute favorite player of the time, forced a trade in May and made obscene gestures to the smattering of spectators at Metropolitan Stadium.
The Twins led the league in runs but also led the league in errors; only two teams gave up more runs.
Minnesota wound up with 85 wins and finished third in the old AL West, five games behind Kansas City.
The Twins, of course, had Rod Carew, who had led the league in batting average in each of the previous four seasons. But 1976 was a different matter. He had stiff competition from teammate Lyman Bostock and a pair of Royals, Hal McRae and George Brett.
Bostock slowly slipped from contention, and by the final series of the season — Twins at Kansas City — it was a three-man race. Entering the final day, you had to go to five digits to find a leader:
McRae: .33078
Brett: .33073
Carew: .32945
Sir Rodney went 2-for-4 that Sunday and finished at .331. Brett and McRae each had two hits in their first three at-bats, so they came into the ninth with McRae leading Brett .3326 to .3322 and the Twins leading the game 5-2.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Brett hit a fly ball to left. Steve Brye — who was, despite this play, probably the best defensive outfielder on the team — charged it, then stopped. The ball landed in front of him, then bounced over his head on the artificial surface of Royals Stadium. Brett circled the bases for an inside-the-park home run.
McRae was the next batter. He grounded to Smalley at short. And Brett had won the batting title.
McRae after the game accused Twins manager Gene Mauch of engineering the whole thing so that a white man (Brett) would win the batting title over the Black man (McRae).
It was a charge that never made much sense to me; to the degree that Mauch cared who won the batting title, it would have been to favor Carew or Bostock.
But I certainly have no idea what specific slights McRae endured (and certainly a Black man in 1976 endured them on a daily basis) and what basis for animosity toward Mauch he might have had.
Carew, of course, went on to have his greatest season in 1977 (.388) and won two more batting titles. Brett also won two more batting titles, including his .390 season in 1980 — he and Carew have come the closest to hitting .400 in a full season in the post war era. Both men topped 3,000 hits and have plaques in Cooperstown.
McRae was not quite at their level, although he played 19 years in the majors, once drove in 133 runs and hit .290 lifetime. His son Brian had a 10-year career and, in fact, was a teammate of Brett’s when Brett won his final batting crown in 1990.
Hal McRae became the Royals manager during the 1991 season, a reign perhaps best remembered for a 1993 tantrum in which he threw a phone at a reporter. You can find it on YouTube.
And now you know ... the rest of the story.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
