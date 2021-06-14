Poking around in baseball news:
Baseball prepares to crack down on “sticky stuff”: My wife asked this week if any Twins pitchers are suspected of illegal pitch enhancers. My flip response: “If they’re cheating, they’re not doing a good job of it.”
That said, Michael Pineda, then a New York Yankee, was ejected from a game in 2014 and suspended for his use of pine tar.
The conventional wisdom at the time said his sin was in being too obvious and over-the-top with the pine tar.
Which, in truth, is the issue now. Pitchers have gone beyond a slight tackiness and gone overboard, and it does truly matter.
One writer, clearly more athletic (or ambitious) than most of his peers, tried the Spider Tack substance and found that it added some 500 rpm to his spin rate. And he’s not a professional.
For most real pitchers, adding 500 rpm to their spin rate would be about a 25% boost. And since spin is what makes a curveball curve and a cutter cut, that’s significant.
My perception is that the Houston Astros recognized the importance of spin rate early, and went beyond using it to evaluate and train pitchers to finding substances that added spin rate easily. I suspect that when Justin Verlander told reporters in 2017 that he was amazed at how much more information he got with the Astros than with the Tigers, spin rate and substances was part of what he was talking about.
And Gerrit Cole’s transformation from unrealized talent to unquestioned ace upon arrival in Houston is another data point in my suspicions. The Astros’ rise, already tainted in the public eye by the sign stealing scandal, might also have roots in another ethical shortcoming.
Everybody hurts: When you hear a Twins broadcaster cite the team’s rash of injuries as a reason for their dismal season, it’s worth remembering that the Twins are not unique.
I heard on MLB Radio this week that more than 500 players have already been placed on the injured list. That was about 200 more than in 2020’s truncated season, which was roughly as many games as had been played so far.
This was widely anticipated around the game after the complete lack of a minor league season and a major league season that was a bit more than a third of the usual length.
And it’s probably going to get worse as the summer progresses. Remember, nobody threw even 100 innings in 2020.
So, yeah, it’s mid-June and the Twins are playing a middle infielder in center. They’re not alone.
Mudcat Grant dies: Jim Grant was already gone from Minnesota before I started paying attention to the Twins, but his exploits with the 1965 pennant winners were hardly forgotten — and his colorful nickname was certainly memorable on its own.
But what I will most remember about him came well after his playing days, when I heard him talk about how much it meant to him in the late 1960s to play for the team representing the state that gave the nation Hubert Humphrey, who played such a significant role in pushing the Democratic Party in the direction of civil rights.
Grant was a Black man who came out of a deeply segregated place and rose to prominence in a heated time. You cannot, and should not, separate his accomplishments and failures from that context. Salute.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.