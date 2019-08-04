It was a near-universal reaction when the Houston Astros acquired Zach Greinke at the trading deadline: Concede the World Series to Houston.
The Astros now have a rotation of Justin Verlander, Garrett Cole, Greinke and Wade Miley, one-though-four. All four are in the top 15 in the majors in ERA; Miley, at 3.05, is the only one with an ERA in the threes. Verlander and Greinke, both former Cy Young Award winners, already have their tickets punched for Cooperstown.
And Houston's new fifth starter, Aaron Sanchez, started Saturday's combined no-hitter.
That is indeed one mighty starting rotation.
But history tells us that that doesn't often result in World Series titles. The annals are replete with similar super-rotations that failed to take the crown.
Consider the course of the Philadelphia Phillies roughly a decade ago.
They won the World Series in 2008. Their four World Series starters: Cole Hamels, Brett Myers, Jamie Moyer and Joe Blanton.
They added Cliff Lee for 2009 and lost the World Series.
They added Roy Halladay for 2010. They lost in the league championship series.
They added Roy Oswalt for 2011. They lost in the division series.
The more big-name, Cy-Young caliber starters they had, the worse they fared in October. Go figure.
There were those in 2011 calling the Halladay-Lee-Hamels-Oswalt rotation the best ever, which was silly considering how potent the Atlanta rotation had been a little more than a decade earlier. Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz — surely that was the best rotation ever, no matter how it was filled out behind that Hall-of-Fame trio.
Atlanta won one World Series title. The Braves won 14 straight division titles, but only once did they win their final series of the season.
Nor is this oddity limited to this era of multiple playoff layers. The 1971 Baltimore Orioles had four 20-game winners (Jim Palmer Mike Cuellar, Dave McNally and Pat Dobson). They lost the World Series.
The consensus best-rotation-in-history prior to the 1990s Braves was that of the Cleveland Indians in the 1950s: Bob Lemon, Early Wynn, Mike Garcia and Bob Feller. Three Hall of Famers (although Feller was fading) and another of nearly the same quality. The Tribe won a Series in 1948 with Lemon and Feller but only won one other pennant — and got swept in that World Series.
There's no obvious reason for a rotation of No. 1 starters to fail in October, and there have been teams (such as the Mustache Gang A's of the early 1970s, with Catfish Hunter, Vida Blue and Ken Holtzman) who found October success with that formula. And certainly such imposing pitching depth is an overriding factor in the regular season.
But for the postseason — which is the reason Houston traded for Greinke and took on much of his pricy contract — there seems to be a law of diminishing returns once past two aces.
Edward Thoma (ethoma@mankatofreepress.com; 507-344-6377) maintains a baseball blog at fpbaseballoutsider.blogspot.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.