If there is to be a pennant chase in the American League East, this was the time to prove it.
The frontrunning New York Yankees had a gauntlet of a schedule confronting them at dawn Tuesday: three games at home against the two-time division champion Tampa Bay Rays; three games at Toronto against the preseason favorite Blue Jays; three more against the Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida; four games at home against the Houston Astros.
Five games into that stretch the Yankees were 5-0. They entered Sunday with a 12-game lead in the division and a nine-game winning streak. The Twins were the last team to beat them, way back on June 8; that’s the only game the Yankees lost this month.
There’s just a bit less than 100 games left on their schedule, but we’ve seen enough to know that the 2022 Yankees aren’t competing with the league so much as they are with history.
The best winning percentage in the history of the American and National Leagues belongs to the 1906 Chicago Cubs. That dead-ball juggernaut — the team of Tinker to Evers to Chance and Three-Finger Brown, long dead stars whose names echo more than a century later — went 116-36, a winning percentage of .763.
The Yankees entered Sunday at .754, a pace that that would give them a full-season record of 122-40. And it’s getting a bit late to shrug it off with an “it’s early.”
So what in the name of George Herman Ruth is going on here?
One obvious factor: good health. The last season Aaron Judge avoided the disabled list was 2017, the year he hit 52 homers. He has played 63 of their first 65 games. Pitcher Luis Severino had made three starts in the last three years combined; he’s made 11 starts already.
Connected to that is the impressive performance from their starting pitchers. One expects superlative pitching from Gerrit Cole, and he’s 6-1 with a 3.33 ERA. Which happens to be the worst ERA among the five rotation fixtures. And they’ve only needed three starts from the rest of the staff.
And connected to that is the vastly improved play afield, which comes in large part because of their start-of-spring-training megadeal with the Twins — Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (and the injured Ben Rortvedt) to the Yankees, Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to Minnesota.
The Twins cannot regret that trade; it allowed them the payroll space to sign Carlos Correa, after all.
But the Yankees really reshaped their defense with that deal. Their catchers, with Sanchez off the roster, are now defense-first guys. Donaldson at third and Kiner-Falefa have solidified the left side of the infield.
And, unconnected to the Twins trade, they have quit pretending that the estimable but aged Brett Gardner is still a centerfielder.
Catcher. Shortstop. Centerfield. Third base. That’s half the position players, and three-fourths of the guys up the middle — and in every case, with the possible exception of third base, it’s a defensive upgrade. The 2022 Yankees do not give away outs or bases.
Now, things can still go south in their pursuit of greatness. Judge, Donaldson, Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton all carry constant injury potential. None of the starters other than Cole have a history of durability in a major league rotation.
And, beyond the regular season, there’s this for those who think the postseason is everything: Those 1906 Cubs? They lost the World Series.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.