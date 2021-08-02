So Jose Berrios is gone, traded on deadline day to Toronto for a pair of prospects.
Byron Buxton probably would be gone too if there was the same certainty of his value.
Ditto Taylor Rogers, whose trade value vanished because of a finger issue that appears likely to sideline him the remainder of the season.
All three came to the Twins out of the same 2012 draft. All three were at the core of the Twins roster in recent seasons — Berrios at the head of the rotation, Rogers the most reliable reliever (and player rep), Buxton the center fielder.
And all three are slated for free agency after the 2022 season. Ten years: That is the basic span for a team and a player. Five years (give or take) of development, five years of major league service time.
Of course, most players don’t last that long with a team. The Twins drafted 43 players in that 2012 draft; only seven reached the majors, five of them with the Twins. (The other two from that draft to play for Minnesota are Tyler Duffey and J.T. Chargois; the other two to make the bigs are Luke Bard and James Marvel.)
And that was a good draft. Most teams’ drafts aren’t nearly as productive.
Buxton, Berrios, Rogers, Duffey. Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sano, Eddie Rosario, Max Kepler, Niko Goodrum. They all came through the Twins’ farm system pretty much as a unit, and all have established themselves as major leaguers, Goodrum being the least of the lot and having accumulated most of his big-league time with the Detroit Tigers.
And now they are at the dispersal stage. Polanco, Kepler and Sano signed deals that took them out of their first years of free agency; Berrios and Buxton did not.
I was a bit baffled that Berrios was surprised by Thursday’s trade. He and his agency have been pretty obvious over the years about their goals: They want to maximize Berrios’ earnings.
They have gone to arbitration with envelope-pushing figures. They want to hit free agency with the intent of getting top dollar.
And they have to know the Twins seldom play in that sandbox. A midseason trade had to be one of the considerations.
On the face of it, the Twins got a good return in the Berrios trade — two players who make reputable Top 100 lists, the kind of prospects who seldom get traded in July. Toronto is, it appears, desperate to make the postseason.
Trading Berrios for that kind of return was a rational move. A similar return probably wasn’t available for Buxton.
Putting a value on Buxton is a torturous puzzle. Healthy, he is as good as any player in the game. But he’s not had a full season of good health since low-A ball.
Between his signing bonus and his major league salaries to date, he’s already mined more than $17 million out of the game, so he can afford to forgo a high floor to push for a high ceiling.
I would prefer that Buxton stay; I would have preferred the same with Berrios.
But a decade is a long time for a player and an organization.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.