Joey Gallo fascinates and infuriates.
His is not a truly unique skill set, but it is certainly extreme. The power is elite and the defense plays at three different positions.
But the flaws are just as obvious. He has a lifetime batting average of .199, and entering Sunday he wasn’t even hitting that high.
That said, the OPS+ formula says he’s 22% more productive than the average hitter this year.
But is he really?
My wanderings through baseball broadcasts this week kept landing on chatter about RBIs and their value, or lack of same. To a large degree, they were bogus arguments, attributing to unnamed “they” positions that “they” probably don’t hold. “They say RBIs are meaningless.”
Well ... I say, or at least have said, that RBIs are meaningful in the context of individual games, and darn near meaningless in player evaluation. I don’t want the Twins front office signing a free agent because he drove in 90 runs a couple years ago (Marwin Gonzalez, cough cough).
RBIs, I believe, are a narrative stat, not a predictive one. They help tell the story of the season, and do almost nothing to illuminate the future.
Now Gallo is making me reconsider that position, as are a few other “Three True Outcomes” hitters (the three true outcomes being home runs, walks and strikeouts).
I start with this statistical truth: No matter how one attempts to define “clutch hitting,” nobody is consistently better or worse in the clutch than in non-clutch situations.
Good hitters are good hitters in close games, with two outs, with men in scoring position. Weak hitters are weak hitters regardless of the leverage of the at-bat. The numbers will change from year to year because of small sample sizes, but given time, this is reality.
But watching Gallo with two on and down a run is frustrating. Yes, he might launch one to the upper deck, and three runs will score. He’s less likely to hit a sac fly or single. He’s most likely to strike out.
He entered the weekend with 24 RBIs. Eleven of them were himself, just 13 were teammates.
That’s a fairly consistent ratio for his career, as it turns out. At this writing, Gallo has 188 career homers and 410 RBIs — 2.18 RBIs for every home run for his career and for the season. Call it the Gallo Ratio.
So I looked up Harmon Killebrew, a famous slugger of a bygone era known for a low batting average but lots of walks.
In 2017, Gallo hit 41 homers for Texas and drove in 80 runs. In 1970, Killebrew hit 41 homers for the Twins and drove in 113. For his career, Killebrew had a Gallo Ratio of 2.72.
OK, that’s comparing Gallo to one of the greats. Let’s look at a different kind of slugger — specifically Gary Gaetti. Gaetti basically sacrificed average for power and struck out with some frequency — but unlike Gallo, drew few walks. Low OPB, high slug.
The G-Man’s career Gallo Ratio: 3.72.
OPS+ tells us that Gaetti, over his 20-year career, was a slightly less productive hitter than league average, while Gallo has been well above average. The Gallo Ratio suggests otherwise.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.