This is a story of Washington and openers and the World Series, but it’s from 95 years ago.
This is a story of 12 Hall of Famers and a sneaky pitching strategy. This is a story of The Big Train and a tiny pebble. This is the story of Game Seven, 1924.
In October 1924, Walter Johnson was about to turn 37, but the aging fireballer was still the best pitcher in the American League. The Big Train led the league in wins, ERA and strikeouts, the pitching triple crown. He may not have been what he was in his 20s, but he was still Walter Johnson.
And unlike his prime years, he had a supporting cast. Corner outfielders Goose Goslin and Sam Rice were heavy hitters, and the infield was superb afield. Second baseman Bucky Harris was one of the youngest men on the squad, but he was such a natural leader that owner Clark Griffith made him the manager as well.
Besides Johnson, Harris had a couple of competent lefty starters in George Mogridge and Tom Zachary, a handful of right-handed spot starters and an innovation: a bullpen ace, Fred Marberry. The save stat didn’t exist then, but Marberry racked up 15 (figured retroactively) and won 11 games. Another relief specialist, Allan Russell, saved eight more and was credited with five wins. The Senators won 92 games and the pennant, their first ever.
Their World Series foe: the New York Giants, winners of their fourth straight National League pennant. John McGraw’s squad was headed by Frankie Frisch and also featured the NL’s RBI champ, “Highpockets” George Kelly. Right fielder Ross Youngs hit .356, and the team batting average was an even .300.
Other than the Giants’ faithful, most of the nation was rooting for Washington — more specifically, for the legendary Johnson. But the Giants beat him in Game 1, although it took them 12 innings to do so. They pinned another loss on him in Game 5. But Zachary and Mogridge combined to pick up three wins, and the Series headed to a climatic Game 7.
The expectation was that Harris would start Mogridge. But he and Griffith came up with a plan that centered on getting Bill Terry, a young left-handed hitter who had been wearing out the Senators’ right-handers, out of the game. Harris took Johnson aside after Zachary had won Game 6 and filled him in: Be ready to pitch in relief.
Johnson went home and told his wife, Hazel. Family lore has it that she gasped: Walter, you mustn’t!
Harris started Curly Ogden, a sore-armed right hander who had had a good season but had barely pitched in September. McGraw took the bait and put Terry in the lineup. Ogden struck out the leadoff man and headed for the dugout, which was Harris’ plan; Harris waved him back to the mound, willing to see if Ogden had a good game in him. When he walked Frisch, Harris pulled him and brought in Mogridge.
Mogridge wasn’t great, but he got though the fifth inning with the lead. And more important, he got Terry out of the game; McGraw pinch-hit for him in the sixth, and Harris immediately brought in Marberry.
Marberry proceeded, in part because of a pair of errors behind him, to blow the lead. It was 1-0 Senators when he entered; it was 3-1 Giants at the end of the inning.
And so it stayed until the eighth. The Senators loaded the bases, hitting for Marberry in the process. With two outs, Harris hit a routine grounder to third — but it struck a pebble and bounced over the head of third baseman Fred Lindstrom, and two runs scored.
And in came Johnson. For four innings, Johnson pecked his way though the dangerous New York lineup, twice in jams passing Youngs intentionally and then throwing his famed fastball past the right-handed Kelly.
Then came the bottom of the 12th. Washington catcher Muddy Ruel hit a foul pop, but his Giants counterpart tripped over his own mask. Ruel then doubled. Earl McNeely then hit a routine grounder to third — and the ball again took a crazy hop over Lindstrom’s head and rolled into left field. Ruel scored without a throw, and the Senators were champs. Legend has it that the two grounders hit the same pebble.
McGraw never won another pennant. Bill Terry — the same Terry who was the focus of Harris’ opener scheme — took over as Giants manager in 1932 on condition that McGraw not come to the ballpark. McGraw agreed, and died less than two years later.
The Senators won the pennant again in 1925, with Johnson winning 20 games again and Marberry working strictly in relief. This time in the World Series, Johnson won his first two starts. The Series again went seven games, with Johnson starting Game 7.
The Senators led the Pirates when it started to rain heavily. Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis, sitting next to Griffith, congratulated him on another title because he was going to call the game. Griffith told Landis, you can’t call the seventh game of the World Series for rain. Landis decided Griffith was right.
Johnson, working hard in the cold October downpour, weakened. Harris refused to take him out. Johnson lost 9-7. He was not nearly as effective in 1926, was completely ineffective in 1927, and his career was over.
Why Harris didn’t use Marberry against the Pirates is a mystery. Why he made Marberry a starter in 1928 is also. The Senators finished fourth.
The bullpen ace concept went way for two decades. Its revival came in part because Bucky Harris won a pennant with Joe Page doing what Marberry did in the mid 20s. Go figure.
Edward Thoma
