The Twins enter the All-Star break in an enviable position.
Their lead over the Cleveland Indians in the AL Central isn’t nearly as comfortable as it was a month ago, however, and it’s easy for fans to work up their anxiety levels over the pitching staff in general and the bullpen in particular.
We all expect the front office to be active in the trade market over these next three-plus weeks. And remember, this year it’s a hard deadline; the August waiver-wire trade season has been abolished. Trade now, or hold your peace until the offseason.
Complicating things a bit for the Twins is this reality: The Twins 2019 starting rotation is designed to be dismantled at year’s end. Jose Berrios begins his arbitration eligibility this offseason, and the Twins have an option on Martin Perez. But their other three primary starters — Kyle Gibson, Jake Odorizzi and Michael Pineda — are all free agents-to-be.
This may make a “rental” starter — a pitcher at the end of his contract — less attractive than a pitcher with years of control left on his deal. The Twins know they may have to replace 60 percent of their rotation for 2020. They may reasonably figure that they can plug one gap with somebody from the farm system, but they certainly don’t want to plug all three with unproven entities.
The flip side of that is that a controllable starter who is also an upgrade over the Perez-Pineda back end of the rotation is going to be more expensive than a rental.
And there may not be a lot of starters, rental or controllable, on the block, who fit the criteria of being an upgrade over Perez or Pineda. And since the purpose of a win-now trade is to — yes — win now, that upgrade factor is critical.
Consider for a moment Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants, widely viewed as the best get on the midseason trade block. He’s a big name who had a truly historic World Series in 2014.
But that was five years and a bad shoulder injury ago. MadBum didn’t pitch enough to qualify for the ERA title in either of the past two seasons, and while he hasn’t missed a start this year, his ERA is 4.03 in a non-DH league.
A rough rule of thumb: Add half-a-run to a NL ERA for a pitcher moving to the AL. That puts Bumgarner at 4.53. That’s worse than Perez (4.26) and basically where Pineda (4.56) sits now.
On the plus side, Bumgarner would give the Twins a been-there, done-that veteran. And there is a sense that he would be better on a contending team playing for higher stakes.
But he’s no more likely to be with the Twins in 2020 than Odorizzi or Gibson, and whoever the Twins give up for him certainly won’t be.
I wouldn’t be eager to deal Lewis Thorpe or Delvin Smeltzer — lefties who have seen some first-half action for the Twins this year — for Bumgarner.
I expect the Twins will move on some bullpen pieces this month. I don’t anticipate a trade for a veteran starter. But I could be wrong.
And the whole trading equation could change rapidly. The Twins’ first series after the All-Star break is at Cleveland.
