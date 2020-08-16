Baseball — or more precisely the economic entity known as Major League Baseball — on Sunday commemorated the centennial of the founding of Negro National League, which was the first of seven leagues for black players in the heart of the segregration era.
MLB is expected to soon officially recognize the Negro Leagues as “major league,” which will add nothing to my understanding of the quality of those players but might spotlight for more casual fans of today the legends of Oscar Charleston, John Donaldson and Cannonball Redding.
In this summer of George Floyd, in this year in which the “Black Wall Street” massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, briefly drew historic recognition, contemplating the Negro Leagues opens a window of understanding of how this nation’s dark-skinned populace wound up so far behind its Caucasians.
Consider the stories of Albert Spalding and Rube Foster, two star pitchers born about 30 years apart but with rather parallel careers.
Spalding, beyond his playing exploits, played a significant role in the creation and growth of the National League and then co-founded the sporting goods company that bears his name today. He wrote baseball’s first official rule book, popularized the baseball glove and engineered the commission that (falsely) credited Abner Doubleday with inventing the game and indirectly led to putting the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Spalding died in 1915, but his fingerprints are still on the game.
Foster, like Spalding, was more than a star pitcher. He organized and controlled the Negro National League. Some sources credited him with teaching Christy Mathewson the “fadeaway” pitch (most likely an inaccurate claim). But the NNL did not long survive Foster; he died in 1930, and his league expired in 1931.
The difference: Spalding, white man, had access to capital with which to nurture his economic ambitions. Foster, Black man, did not.
Spalding’s National League thrived in good times and survived in hard times. Foster’s Negro National League, and its various successors and competitors, survived in good times but crumbled in downturns.
“Separate but equal” was always a fraud. Tulsa, where an economically thriving Black community was destroyed in a 1921 rampage by jealous whites, illustrates how rigged the American system was. Even if Foster had managed to grow his league past hand-to-mouth status, white society would have eventually wrecked it rather than allow a Black to rise to full height.
Intregration ruined the Negro Leagues. Willie Mays, Hank Aaron and Ernie Banks became famous stars, and their talents further enriched white team owners. The black teams, always financially handicapped to start with, faded away.
Knowing that makes Sunday’s recognition a bit sour.
