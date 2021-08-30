Of the 13 pitchers on the Twins active roster Sunday morning, only five were on 40-man rosters at the start of the season.
That is a nasty attrition rate.
Kenta Maeda is to have surgery in Dallas on Wednesday. When he goes under, he won’t know exactly what the surgeon is going to do — it depends on what the doc finds when he opens the Japanese right-hander’s elbow — but there’s a pretty good chance that the outcome will be ligament replacement surgery. And that would take Maeda out of the 2022 season.
Michael Pineda, currently on the injured list, is the closest thing to a surviving member of the season opening rotation — and he’s a free agent to be. Pineda and Maeda are injured, Jose Berrios is a Blue Jay, J.A. Happ is a Cardinal and Matt Shoemaker has a Triple A ERA in the nines with the Giants organization.
And the three guys who were to be the first in to fill the inevitable rotation gaps — Randy Dobnak, Lewis Thorpe and Devin Smeltzer — have also been unavailable and/or ineffective.
The opening rotation was, to be blunt, old. Dan Gladden habitually fawns over veterans during the radio broadcasts, and to be sure, few teams win with rotations staffed with novices. But this crew not only didn’t succeed, it didn’t survive.
So if the Twins are to return to contention in 2022 — which was the stated goal a month ago when they traded away Berrios and Happ — the pitching staff in general, and the rotation in particular, has to be reconstructed.
There may be a couple of useful pieces for that project on hand in rookies Bailey Ober and Griffin Jax, but neither really looks like they should be heading a major league rotation.
Of the two, Ober is the more intriguing. The Twins have been very cautious about his workload, which is part of why he has just three decisions in 15 starts. Generally he gets pulled after four or five innings, a pattern that regularly sets off Gladden but is rooted in Ober’s injury history, which is pretty extensive.
He’s pitched more than 84 innings this season, major and minors combined, and while that’s hardly an Iron Man McGinnity workload, that’s already a professional high for Ober, and there’s still more than a month left to the season.
But there’s plenty to like here. He doesn’t walk many hitters and he’s got more strikeouts than innings pitched. Walk-strikeout ratio and strikeout rate are leading indicators for success. He’s got to stay on the mound, though.
I’m less optimistic about Jax, the Air Force captain who is the first graduate of the Air Force Academy to play in the majors. His walk rate so far is higher than Ober’s and his strikeout rate is lower. Still, there’s enough there to imagine a future as a major league starter.
That’s not the case for the other three current starters, even if Andrew Albers and Charlie Barnes pitched effectively against the Milwaukee Brewers (a good team) during the past weekend; both are lefties with limited stuff. John Gant’s major league success has come out of the bullpen; he walks too many hitters to be a starter.
I would expect to see Joe Ryan get a taste of the majors next month. The Twins got him in the Nelson Cruz deal while he was in Japan pitching for Team USA in the Olympics, and he has had a pair of impressive outings for the St. Paul Saints since his return to the States.
He has a higher ceiling than Ober or Jax, but he’s had no major league time.
And I rather expect the Twins to re-sign Pineda after the season after declining to trade him last month.
Pineda, Ober, Jax and Ryan all individually make sense in the 2022 rotation plan. As a group, they’re not enough to contend next year.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.