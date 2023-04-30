The topic on MLB Radio one morning last week was preposterously premature and yet illuminating: "Who has the best playoff rotation right now?"
Late April, five months and scores of games to go in the regular season, and we're going there for something to talk about. Seriously.
And yet the Twins were prominent among the nominees — which was striking because the quality of a playoff rotation is about the front end, while depth matters more in the quality of a regular season rotation. The fifth starter is almost irrelevant in the postseason, but good teams often give away games at the back of the rotation during the regular schedule.
The Twins out of spring training looking stronger at the back of the rotation than at the front. Now, as the calendar flips to May, the top three (Sonny Gray, Pablo Lopez and Joe Ryan) are getting "ace" talk, while Tyler Mahle and Kenta Maeda are increasingly physically questionable.
Maeda, who went on the injured list this weekend, has made five starts and left the field with a trainer in three of them. Mahle was pulled after four effective innings in his last outing with elbow symptoms.
It is worth noting in that context that the Twins have rather aggressive about pushing Mahle and Maeda back, frequently buying them an extra day between starts. Maeda, of course, missed the 2022 season after Tommy John surgery, and Mahle was done in August, so they came to camp with physical questions.
For public consumption, at least, the Twins say neither is seriously hurt. They're just being cautious.
And it's relatively easy to be cautious, because caution gives the decision makers a chance to start developing the 2024 rotation, or at least assess what will be needed next year.
Ryan, of course, is early in his career — he's not arbitration-eligible until after 2024 — and Lopez just signed a four-year extension. But Gray, Mahle and Maeda are all free agents after the season.
The Twins have Chris Paddack, unlikely to pitch this year after TJ surgery last summer, signed for 2024; they can pencil him in for the back end of the rotation, as they had Maeda for this season.
Lopez and Ryan one and two, Paddack five ... and that leaves three and four vacant, assuming the other three depart. (I'd favor re-signing Gray, but that cannot be counted on.)
Bailey Ober is the obvious top option to fill one of those slots, but Ober turns 28 this summer and has had just one professional season in which he has topped 100 innings. He has the talent to be a successful major league starter, but the durability is questionable.
And the Twins are not likely to hold two rotation slots open for unproven arms, especially one that would be a playoff-rotation slot.
Which is why sidelining Maeda, and perhaps Mahle as well, might benefit the Twins in the longer-term. For 2023, the team would rather have those veterans sound and effective; come 2024, both are likely in the rear view mirror.
Getting a better grasp on what Ober and/or Louie Varland can do in the rotation will give Derek Falvey and Thad Levine a better grasp of what they need next winter.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
