On March 27 — the day after the major league season was supposed to open — an old player named Jimmy Wynn died. He was 78.
“The Toy Cannon” was one of my favorite non-Twins players back in my early days as a fan. And today he remains a primary example of how important time and place is to greatness.
Baseball is a liquid; it takes the shape of its container. The container Wynn played most of his career in — the Astrodome in the 1960s and early ‘70s — was extremely difficult for hitters. Put Wynn in a different uniform or a different time frame, and you might also be putting his plaque in Cooperstown.
In 1967, to take an extreme example, Wynn hit 37 homers. Twenty-two came on the road. He hit 15 homers in the Astrodome; his teammates, who included Joe Morgan, Eddie Mathews and Rusty Staub, all of whom had outstanding careers — combined to hit 16 at home.
Wynn is listed in the reference works as 5-feet-10, but the reality was probably more like 5-feet-7. He was short in stature but long on power — and that created some issues with managers who couldn’t conceive of the two traits coexisting.
On September 27, 1963, Houston — then the Colt .45s — started a lineup of rookies, the first time that had happened in major league history. Some of those rookies washed out, but there was considerable talent in that bunch: Morgan, Staub, Wynn, Sonny Jackson and Jerry Grote all had lengthy major league careers. An expansion team in only its second year of existence, the Colt .45s were on the right track.
And then it derailed. Paul Richards may have been the best team-builder in baseball history, but he quickly lost his autonomy when Judge Roy Hofheinz won the power struggle among the ownership group. Richards and his followers left for Atlanta, and Harry “The Hat” Walker eventually emerged as manager.
Walker would have no chance of surviving in today’s game. He was a devotee of batting average, an outspoken advocate of slap hitting. His philosophy wasn’t unusual in that era, but it was a particularly ill fit for the talents of Wynn and Morgan, small men who drew walks and hit for power.
Plus, Wynn and Morgan were black. Walker was an Alabama native rooted in the Jim Crow era, and Wynn and Morgan were quickly convinced that he was a racist. Walker had Morgan traded to Cincinnati, where he became a Hall of Famer; Wynn, stuck in Houston, took to ignoring his manager.
They weren’t the only ones to clash with The Hat. So did Staub, who was the first to leave, traded to Montreal in 1969 in a deal that required Commissioner Bowie Kuhn to step in when Donn Clendenon — another black player who had played for Walker in Pittsburgh — adamantly refused to play for him again, and Staub refused to go back to the Astros.
Walker eventually gave way to Leo Durocher. Durocher — who had for that era an unusual appreciation of Wynn’s walks — didn’t try to change his hitting style. But he did move Wynn from centerfield to right, and from the third spot in the lineup to leadoff. Both were justifiable decisions, but they didn’t sit well with Wynn.
Then he was traded to the Dodgers before the 1974. He was already in his 30s. Walter Alston put Wynn in centerfield, hit him third, and let him hit as he wanted. The result: 32 homers, 108 walks, 108 RBIs, 104 runs, a trip to the World Series and a fifth-place finish in the MVP voting.
Age is undefeated, however. Wynn slipped back in ‘75, the Dodgers traded him to the Braves, and he was done with the 1977 season.
It was a good career. In a different time, a different place, with different bosses, it might have been a great one.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @bboutsider.
