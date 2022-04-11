I didn’t like the Taylor Rogers trade for the Twins when it went down on Thursday, and certainly nothing that happened in the first days of the season moves me off that view.
Off what I know — a key phrase — Rogers is the best player in that trade. Off what I know, expecting Chris Paddack to become the best player of the four changing teams requires a certainty in the superiority of the Twins coaching that I don’t think they’ve earned.
But there is much I don’t know. The Twins (and San Diego Padres, for that matter) certainly know far more about the talents, skills and flaws of the players traded — Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker to San Diego, Paddock and reliever Emilo Pagan to Minnesota. They know spin rates and arm angles, barrel rates and up-to-date medicals.
It wouldn’t take much to justify this trade for the Twins. Rogers, 31, will be a free agent after this season. Paddack is a starting pitcher with three years of team control, and Pagan has two more years of team control. That’s a significant difference down the road. And Rogers is coming off a finger injury that sidelined him for the final two months of 2021.
But those additional years of team control only matter if Paddack and Pagan perform well enough to justify their roster spots. Last season, they put up ERAs of 5.07 and 4.83 respectively — in a no-DH league, in a home ballpark that depresses run scoring.
And it’s not like the Twins believe their window is down the road. The Carlos Correa signing, with its annual opt-outs, says that the Twins are in win-now mode. Rogers was the best in the Twins bullpen, even if Rocco Baldelli often seemed to be looking for alternatives.
Rooker’s departure is not an issue. He’s a right-handed slugger with little defensive value; there was little path for him with the Twins.
Pagan, who turns 31 next month, is a readily replaceable right-handed bullpen piece.
This is his sixth major league season, and the Twins will be his fifth team. Low ceiling, high floor — not as valuable as Rogers.
Paddack is the big get for Minnesota. Derek Falvey said after the trade that the Twins have been trying to get him since 2017, when Paddack was still years away from the majors.
Now 26, Paddack had an impressive rookie season in 2019. He stepped back in the shortened 2020 season, which by itself doesn’t bother me, but then got worse again in 2021.
As matters stand, he’s just another reclamation project in what is now a six-man rotation — Sonny Gray as the one established veteran, Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober as promising youngsters who have yet to spend a full year in the majors and Paddack joining Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer as veterans trying to reestablish themselves.
The Chris Paddack of 2019 would justify the trade. The Chris Paddock of 2021 would not.
Maybe the Twins can get him back to where he once was, but it’s not a bet to lose Rogers on.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @bboutsider.
