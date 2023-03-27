Making the playoffs in 2023 is low-hanging fruit.
Fourteen of the 30 major league teams will play in the postseason. And of those 30, at least six have no intent to be part of October.
The Twins do have October ambitions; they didn’t sign Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa to multi-year deals with the notion of going home when the regular season ends.
But that was the case in 2022, and despite leading the division most of the season, Minnesota missed the playoffs. A post-mortem of what went wrong last year would conclude that injuries were the major factor.
And as Thursday’s season opener approaches, the injury outlook is not all that encouraging.
Start with the good news: The starting rotation is sound coming north. The five arms projected for the rotation at the start of camp — Sonny Gray, Pablo Lopez, Kenta Maeda, Tyler Mahle and Joe Ryan, alphabetically — are still projected for the rotation.
The bullpen could use another shutdown arm, but there is no team that wouldn’t say that.
Jhoan Duran and Jorge Lopez are an imposing duo at the end of games, and Griffin Jax and Caleb Thielbar are solid setup men. The Twins have hopes for the emergence of Emilo Pagan and/or Jorge Alcala; I am more optimistic about Alcala of those two.
And this should be a notably better fielding team. Much as Twins fans loved Luis Arraez as a hitter, he was not a glove man, and his lack of range would be even more of a hindrance with the banning of overshifts. Michael A. Taylor gives the Twins a second elite centerfielder. Kyle Farmer is a legitimate defensive shortstop.
This team will pitch the ball, and it will catch the ball. Hitting the ball may be another matter.
Jorge Polanco, one of just three players on the roster who has established that he belongs in the upper half of a major league lineup, did not play in a Grapefruit League game this spring and will open the season on the injured list.
Buxton is to be limited to DH duties in the chill of April. Which means that Taylor, well established as a weak hitter, will play a lot of centerfield.
Alex Kirilloff, a high ceiling hitting prospect, will also be on the injured list to open the season. With a sound wrist, he could be Justin Morneau 2.0, but his wrist hasn’t been sound since 2020 and it is becoming increasingly difficult to dream on his potential.
It is possible for the Twins to have a good, even great, lineup.
For that to happen, they need Polanco’s consistent at-bats. They need Jose Miranda and at least one of Kirilloff or Trevor Larnach to develop into legitimate middle-of-the-order bats. They need Max Kepler and Joey Gallo to revert to their 2019 production. They need Buxton to play enough center field to keep Taylor under 300 plate appearances.
It is, frankly, more likely that none of those players will do that than that all will. More likely yet is that some will and some won’t.
Bottom line: I expect the Twins to be very good at run prevention — and I expect them to be in the bottom half of the league in runs scored. We have 162 games coming up in which to see if that’s enough.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.