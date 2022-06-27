This may be one of my most-used sentences: All bullpens are works in progress.
No major league bullpen is stable for long. Pitchers get hurt as a matter of routine, and the nature of bullpen work lends itself to, if not a disabling injury, to a slight erosion of talent that is enough to wreck a major league career.
The Twins have done a lot of bullpen shuffling already. They have eight relievers active; nine others are now off the roster for injury or ineffectiveness, with five on various injury lists.
The bullpen has had a weirdly up-and-down week: two painful losses to Cleveland that temporarily knocked the Twins out of first place followed by a streak of strong outings. On Saturday, the bullpen contributed four hitless innings to finish off a combined one-hitter for Chris Archer.
Archer is part of the stress placed on the bullpen, which may seem strange considering that he’s the only rotation member to have made every start, has a 3.14 earned-run average and stands second on the team in innings pitched.
But he’s had a series of arm issues in recent years, and the Twins are carefully limiting his workload. He has yet to throw a pitch in the sixth inning, has yet to throw as many as 80 pitches in a game. The Archer Project is working for him, but his starts mean the bullpen has to pick up four to five innings that day.
Of course, the other starters aren’t working all that deep into games either — hardly unique in the baseball of the 2020s.
Short starts mean more bullpen innings, and the days of “Iron Mike” Marshall or Bill Campbell pitching 170 innings in relief are long gone. Today’s contenders need more than two or three reliable arms to pitch important innings. They need six or seven.
The Twins right now appear short of that. Jhoan Duran, sure, although the Twins avoid using him on consecutive days. Griffin Jax, who struggled last season as a starter and began this season in the minors, has emerged as a quality option. Veteran Joe Smith has been a master of stranding inherited runners, but he went on the injured list Sunday.
Beyond them ... it’s not been pretty. Tyler Duffey (5.22 ERA entering Sunday) has not been close to the reliable middle man he’s been in the past. Emilio Pagan, the team’s leader in saves, has surrendered six homers in 24 innings, a frightening rate of gopher balls. Caleb Thielbar’s bad outings have been terrible enough that his ERA is worse than Duffey’s.
The two other current bullpenners, Jharel Cotton and Tyler Thornburg, have bounced from team to team and have yet to truly earn crucial innings, although Cotton seems to be moving up the pecking order as Duffey slides down.
The Twins brought some of this on themselves by trading away Taylor Rogers (for Pagan and the now-injured Chris Paddack) just before the season’s belated start. I wasn’t a fan of the trade when it went down, and certainly for the 2022 season it has hurt the Twins, but the Twins had their eye on future seasons when they made the move.
But there’s a division title, at least, to be won in 2022, and this bullpen needs either to find fixes for the struggling veterans or an influx of new arms.
