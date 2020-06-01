It happens every spring as the training camps wind down and rosters are set: A lot of players get released.
Except that it didn’t happen this March. The virus outbreak closed camps and canceled all forms of baseball normality — including the routine crushing of dreams.
Fast forward to late May, and the baseball landscape remains barren. There has been no official announcement, but we know there won’t be a minor-league season. The amateur draft, while truncated to just five rounds, is around the corner.
And most teams are catching up with that late March chore of telling their weakest minor-leaguers to find something else to do with their lives.
My sense of this wave of releases is that, for the most part, it’s business as usual. If an organization released two dozen minor-leaguers last week, well, a goodly share of them would have been culled in March had the virus not hit.
There are exceptions. The Oakland Athletics, for example, reportedly released about 60 players in the past week or so, well over the norm.
And the Twins cut no one. Indeed, the Twins announced that they will not release any of their minor-leaguers. The organization also committed to pay them the $400 a week stipend in lieu of their salaries that has been the industry standard though August, the normal end of the minor-league season.
They had earlier pledged to keep their non-playing employees on the payroll and avoid cutting salaries. Considering that there are no revenues coming in, considering that there is no certainty that there will be any revenues in 2020, that’s a strong commitment to stability. And it’s a stark contrast to the behavior of some big-market teams such as the Cubs and Red Sox, who are slashing pay and laying off scouts.
The Kansas City Royals are taking the same full-staff, full-pay, no-releases approach as Minnesota. The Twins’ and Royals’ outlier stance is getting a good bit of praise from the sport’s media. But while it is certainly a humane approach in a time of deepening recession and pandemic, I’m not sure that it’s going to be as much of a competitive advantage as some claim it is.
Presumably professional baseball will someday return. When it does, there will still be roster limits on minor-league clubs. And there will be fewer minor-league clubs for those players.
No releases now means more releases later. It’s inevitable.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
