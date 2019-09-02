Man, that’s a bad team Ron Gardenhire has in Detroit.
The Tigers finshed April with a 13-14 mark, just south of .500. Since then they have lost more than 20 games in each month. Saturday’s rare win left them 40-93, which puts them in line for 113 losses.
As noncompetive as the Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins have been, they’re doing better than that.
Managers who lose 110 games or thereabouts generally don’t get to try to turn that around. Nobody expected this year’s Tigers to contend or even pretend, but there isn’t much to celebrate with this Tigers squad.
So as August gave way to September, there was a sudden wave of speculation that Gardenhire might be in his final month as manager in the Motor City — and quite likely ever.
The longtime Twins skipper has another year left on his three-year contract. He has said he wants to return. But he also quickly notes that it’s not completely his decision.
The Tigers farm system has an intriguing set of pitchers percolating in Double A. Casey Mize, Matt Manning and Alex Faedo could start showing up in Comerica Park as soon as 2020. They represent the best hope of the organization. Best case scenario, they become be the foundation of a really solid rotation.
Or, pitching prospects being what they are, they could get hurt or simply fail.
And therein is the key question for general manager Al Avila, the man who gave Gardy the Detroit job and who gets to decide if it should be taken away. Is Gardenhire the manager (and by extension, is Rick Anderson the pitching coach) to whom that group of pitchers should be entrusted?
The Detroit job was never a good fit for Gardenhire’s skill set. His track record in Minnesota says he’s adept at handling a bullpen and, given the opportunity, prefers to try to fix his problems with established players. It also says he’s not all that good at evaluating an unproven player’s current ability or at telling when a veteran has lost his edge.
What he’s good at, in short, are things a team in teardown mode don’t really need from the manager. The Tigers need a manager skilled at things Gardenhire struggles with.
So I would expect Avila to let Gardy go. I would be more certain of that, of course, if Avila were more of a new-age baseball boss, with the analytic bent and background of the Minnesota and Cleveland front offices.
Avila is about as old-school as general managers get these days. And I wouldn’t expect Gardenhire to be pushing him to revamp the operation.
I thought two winters ago that Gardenhire would have been a good fit for the Washington Nationals. I think (but certainly can’t prove) that the Nats would have done better with Gardy at the helm than they have with Davy Martinez.
But that train is down the track. Gardenhire has lost more than 90 games in each of his last six seasons as a major league manager, and that has pulled his career winning percentage well under .500. It’s difficult to see him getting another job after this, even with a veteran team that needs its bullpen straightened out.
That isn’t entirely Gardenhire’s fault. But the game has changed enough that he’s not exactly helping the situation either.
Edward Thoma can be reached at 344-6377, at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com, or @bboutsider. He maintains a baseball blog at http://fpbaseballoutsider.blogspot.com/
