There will be no professional baseball played in 2020.
That’s a prediction, not an official announcement. Indeed, on Saturday President Trump urged the chief executives of the various sports to hurry their games back into the stadiums and arenas.
But Trump says a lot of things with no basis in reality, and this is one of them.
Sports — baseball and the rest — will be the last, or very near the last, aspects of our accustomed society to come back from the pandemic.
It was sports that forced the coming crisis to the forefront of the American psyche. First the NBA called off a game because a player had the virus, and within hours halted its season. Like dominoes, the rest followed. College sports, most notably the lucrative men’s basketball postseason, came to a sudden halt, the NHL ceased play and, grudgingly, MLB ended spring training.
Sports fell first because it offers so many opportunities for viral transmission: stadiums packed with fans, locker rooms filled with athletes. You may remember that the horrific outbreak in northern Italy was traced to a major soccer match. Healthy people came; infected people left.
And sports will be at the end of the recovery for the same reason. The pandemic is forecast to come in waves. Our social distancing today will mute it later in the month, but when we start coming back out of hiding, the virus will still be there, and it will surge again. And we’ll have to act again to tamp it down ... and this cycle may well repeat itself over and over.
Nobody, and certainly not the players, should want to start up the baseball season only to shut it down again after a few weeks. And it is difficult to envision as a practical matter a quarantine bubble that would allow players and officials to avoid the virus completely even with no-attendance games.
When they bring baseball back, it had best be for good. I don’t see that happening in 2020.
If there’s a silver lining to this likely summer without baseball, it may be this: The owners and the players union were on an obvious course to a labor stoppage. Going a year without the game is obviously an existential crisis. It may force them to back off.
And if it doesn’t? The COVID-19 pandemic may well break a lot of things in our society that we’ll not put back together. Big-time sports can exist if our society is healthy and thriving; they can’t if it isn’t. Right now, it isn’t.
Email Edward Thoma at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com; twitter @bboutsider.
