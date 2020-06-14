This is the summer of my discontent.
The sense of futility that surrounds this baseball year was underlined last week when the annual amateur draft was held and I could barely be bothered to notice.
Regular readers of these rantings will recognize the oddity. The baseball draft is a delayed-release drug compared to its football and basketball counterparts, but I have long been fascinated by the complexities of scouting and development.
And this year, blah.
It was only a five-round draft, and there's no place for any of these guys to play anyway. It's been obvious for months, even if nobody has made it official, that there won't be a minor-league season.
Blame it on the coronavirus, a force of nature that mocks the present and confounds the future. We can't stop it, and many have given up trying to contain it.
And in terms of baseball, the foundation of the sport is crumbling under the combined strain of the virus and the shortsighted greed of the people at the top of the pyramid.
I guess I can't really blame commissioner Rob Manfred and company for not caring what the state of the game will be in 2030 when they can't envision the state of the game in November. Personally, I've written off the 2020 season. They can play, at best, a fractional season, not enough to validate the outcome.
A Jayson Stark tweet this week quoted an unnamed baseball ops figure who said he was confident that they can start the season, but he wasn't confident they could finish it. That has been my sense, and my fear, since the spring training camps shut down and the reality of the pandemic sank in.
That's the here-and-now. The draft is about the future, and when the future is as murky as it appears today, it's difficult to find any enthusiasm for it. Tomorrow ain't what it used to be.
That said, one assumes that the 30 scouting departments around the majors weren't going though the motions last week.
And the Twins' truncated draft — only four picks — emphasized what appears to be the philosophy behind the Falvine regime's approach to amateur players. This was the fourth draft with Derek Falvey and Thad Levine heading baseball operations, and these things are true:
• They have never taken a pitcher in the first round.
• If they have a high pick in the first round, they take an athletic high-schooler who figures to play a premium position.
• With a late first- or second-round pick, they take an accomplished college hitter with little or no regard for defensive value.
The Twins, having won 101 games in 2019, drafted late this summer. They chose a slugging first baseman, Aaron Sabato, in the first round and outfielder Alerick Soularie in the second — each of whom hit well in power conferences.
They'd better hit as pros, because the Twins have a lot of similar profiles ahead of them in the system. Of course, nobody knows when anybody's going to get to hit again.
