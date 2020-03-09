The Minnesota Twins made a day trip Saturday to the Dominican Republic for an exhibition game with the Detroit Tigers. The event offered an opportunity to contemplate just how wide a net the Twins spread in their search for talent.
What I think of as the Twins’ nine-man “default lineup” includes players from five different countries (counting Puerto Rico as a country):
United States: Byron Buxton, Josh Donaldson, Mitch Garver
Domincan Republic: Nelson Cruz, Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sano
Germany: Max Kepler
Venezuela: Luis Arraez
Puerto Rico: Eddie Rosario
(As an aside: Puerto Rico is difficult to catagorize. It is a U.S. territory; Rosario and Jose Berrios, natives of Puerto Rico, are natural-born U.S. citizens. But the International Olympic Committee and other international athletic governing bodies treat it as a separate entity.)
If Kenta Maeda (Japan) is pitching, the Twins starting 10 represent six different nations. If Lewis Thorpe (Australia) is active, seven nations are rostered.
The Twins are had the same kind of numbers last season; no Japanese players in 2019, but they had Jonathan Schoop of Curacao. And they are hardly unique in this. While the specific nations may differ from team to team, nobody can afford to cut themselves off from foreign talent.
And here let us give credit where it is due and acknowledge the important role a much-maligned former Twins general manager played in forming the current team and its diversity.
Bill Smith didn’t have a long reign as general manager, and he presided over the 2011 collapse of what had been a consistent 90-plus win team. But he pushed the Twins deeper into the international market, particularly in the Dominican.
The Twins had been left behind on the island for years. What little Dominican talent they rostered (such as Cristian Guzman, Alexi Castilla and Carlos Gomez) generally came from other organizations. Smith changed that.
In the summer of 2009, Smith presided over the signings of Sano, Polanco and Kepler. The signing of Sano was particularly noteworthy; it was, at the time, the largest bonus ever given a Dominican prospect. Kepler’s bonus was also a record for a European.
Smith is long gone from the organization, but the Twins are still benefiting from his push to find talent outside the United States.
Edward Thoma can be reached at 344-6377; ethoma@mankatofreepress.com; @bboutsider. He maintains a baseball blog at fpbaseballoutsider.blogspot.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.