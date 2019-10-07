One hundred and one regular season wins tell us that the 2019 Minnesota Twins are a very good team.
Two emphatic losses in the first two games of the divisional series with the New York Yankees tell us that there are flaws in that team.
Perfection is impossible, of course. All teams have flaws, although you have to look extremely closely to discern the flaws in the Houston Astros. But the Twins’ issues, while they were readily overcome during the regular season, were glaringly obvious on Friday and Saturday against another quality team.
The Yankees, of course, had an even better record than the Twins. This is just the fourth time in major league history that two 100-win teams have played each other in the postseason. (We’re likely to see at least one more such matchup this October.)
Losing to the Yankees is not an embarrassment, even if the series turns out to be a sweep tonight. Losing with the sloppy play and disjointed pitching exhibited in Game 1 ... that is embarrassing.
But we’re known for some time that Minnesota’s glovework is less than stellar, particularly in the infield.
Friday’s opener arguably turned on two plays Luis Arraez could not make. Perhaps his sprained ankle was a factor in either or both, perhaps not. The decision to play even a slightly hobbled Arraez over Jonathan Schoop against the left-handed James Paxson was a curious choice. Certainly it foreshadows a 2020 roster decision: Arraez will be the second baseman, and Schoop will move on to yet another team as a free agent.
And one really can’t argue with that. A .334 hitter’s flaws are easy to embrace. But a middle infield of Arraez at second and Jorge Polanco at short isn’t doing the pitching staff many favors.
In that light, it is worth noting that the pitching staff, long known for its relative lack of strikeouts, came in sixth in the AL this year in strikeouts per nine innings. (It is also worth noting that the other three teams in this round of the playoffs were even better.) If your fielding is subpar, you’d better get strikeouts.
We’ve also known all season that the 2020 Twins are likely to feature a much different starting rotation. Jose Berrios is the only guaranteed returner. Jake Odorizzi, Kyle Gibson and Michael Pineda are free agents to be, and I don’t know if the Twins are going to pick up their option on Martin Perez, who is not on the divisional series roster.
So this will be something to watch during the offseason. I can see this front office deciding to leave a rotation berth available for a prospect, be it Randy Dobnak, Delvin Smeltzer, Lewis Thorpe or somebody else. I can’t see them planning on multiple rookies in the rotation.
Maybe pieces of the 2019 rotation will return. Maybe it will be a freshly reconstructed rotation. But given the Polanco-Arraez middle infield, expect an emphasis on pitchers who can miss bats.
