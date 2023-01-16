In June 2012, the Houston Astros had the first pick in baseball’s amateur draft, and the Minnesota Twins picked second.
Houston took a 17-year-old shortstop from Puerto Rico: Carlos Correa. The Twins selected an 18-year-old outfielder from Georgia: Byron Buxton.
And now “C4” and “Buck” will be the foundational pieces of the Minnesota roster for the foreseeable future.
Their considerable talent comes with equally considerable injury risk. Twins fans are fully aware of Buxton’s repeated trips to the injured list, and this winter’s drama over how to project the future of Correa’s ankle has been the biggest story of the hot-stove league.
Correa isn’t the shortstop Minnesota realistically planned on. But he is the shortstop they landed. Now the task is to make the most of his talents.
A couple thoughts:
Not fade away
The deal Correa and the Twins settled upon this week is, to my knowledge, unique. It is heavily front loaded, and its structure essentially encourages the Twins to pick up each of the option years after the six-year guaranteed portion.
Correa is 28 now. He’s not a great hitter — he’s never led the league in any major category, never hit 30 homers, never driven in or scored 100 runs — but he is certainly a legitimate middle-of-order bat, and he combines that with elite defense at shortstop.
But even elite shortstops tend to lose that status as they age, even if they don’t have a metal plate in an ankle. The handful of shortstops who play there regularly into and past their mid-30s are either the very best of the very best gloves (Ozzie Smith and Luis Aparicio), stars who hung on because their team lacked better options (Pee Wee Reese and Maury Wills) or figures whose ego and status precluded a position shift (Derek Jeter).
Correa’s guarantee runs out after his age 33 season. The four option seasons — a combination of vesting options that are automatically picked up with specific playing time and/or awards and team options — come with steadily declining salaries. In short, the less likely Correa is to be a quality defensive shortstop in a given year, the lower his pay becomes.
The last of the option years carries a $10 million salary. Even if he’s a first baseman/DH by then, that probably works. And if he’s not productive enough to get the 502 plate appearances to vest that option, the Twins don’t have to pick up that season.
It’s only money
Correa’s aborted deal with New York would have been more lucrative for him. But I suspect it would also have torpedoed his chances of reaching the Hall of Fame.
Go back to what makes him so valuable: Middle of the order bat, top level defense at shortstop.
But the Mets already have that in Francisco Lindor. Correa with the Mets would have slid over to third base. And while nobody doubts that he would have been a superb third baseman, his bat wouldn’t stand out at third the way it does at shortstop.
The Mets saw him as an upgrade at the hot corner over old friend Eduardo Escobar, and I can’t argue with that — but they would have paid a premium for defensive value they wouldn’t actually receive. Owner Steve Cohen wields such overwhelming financial resources that “wasting” that part of Correa’s game doesn’t matter to them, but it would matter in evaluating Correa’s career when it’s over.
The longer he plays short, the better his enshrinement chances.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
