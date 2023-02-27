The Minnesota Twins made a lot of offseason moves, but in terms of impact bats, it was subtraction (Luis Arraez) rather than addition.
As the spring games get started, the Twins’ “default lineup” features three established quality hitters: Carlos Correa, Jorge Polanco and Byron Buxton.
It includes two veteran corner outfielders, Max Kepler and Joey Gallo, who have power (prodigious power in Gallo’s case) and provide outstanding defense but seldom hit for average.
It has two catchers, Christian Vazquez and Ryan Jeffers, to share time behind the dish and hit eighth or ninth.
To be a good, deep lineup, this team really needs at least two young hitters to emerge as legitimate, middle-of-the-order bats.
The most likely candidates are Jose Miranda and Alex Kirilloff, who entered camp as the third baseman and the leading candidate for first base, respectively.
Miranda faded badly late in 2022. He slugged under .400 from Aug. 1 on, and that simply won’t play.
Still, his June and July gave reason to believe that he can be what the Twins were hoping to get out of Miguel Sano — an adequate defensive third baseman with an impact bat. He is said to be in better condition this spring.
Kirilloff is coming off a second wrist surgery in two years and is being limited in the early days. To repeat myself from the Arraez trade column: Kirilloff will determine if the trade helped. His ceiling is Justin Morneau; his floor is one of those sad stories of a talent whose body betrayed him.
A third breakout candidate looks right now like a longshot to make the roster, much less the lineup: Trevor Larnach. Larnach is, like Kepler, Gallo and Kirilloff, a left-handed corner outfielder; unlike Kepler and Gallo, he has options, and unlike Kirilloff, he has no experience at first base.
Barring injury, the addition of Donovan Solano appears to block Larnach — but the 2022 Twins seldom barred injury. Larnach may well get his opportunity, and he may be able to take advantage of it.
These are all guys we’ve seen before. Now to mention a very long-shot candidate: Eduoard Julien.
Julien, a left-handed hitter, has been an on-base machine coming up through the farm system. He gets compared to Arraez a lot, but it’s not really a good comp. Julien walks and strikes out more than Arraez does, he has more power, and he can run.
What he does have in common with Arraez: no known defensive position. Like Arraez, he played mostly second base in the minors, but he’s not particularly good at it.
But he can hit.
If Kirilloff, Miranda and Larnach don’t seize key roles, if Kepler and Gallo continue to be boom or bust and mostly bust, Julien — who has yet to play above Double A — will be an option during the season.
