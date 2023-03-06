I don’t know who is the best starting pitcher in the Twins’ projected rotation.
I also don’t know who is the worst one.
Any one of the five — alphabetically Sonny Gray, Pablo Lopez, Kenta Maeda, Tyler Mahle and Joe Ryan — would be a legitimate choice to start the opener.
And one can make a case for any one of the latter four as the caboose on the train. (Gray’s combination of track record and relative health gives him the highest floor of the five.)
Granted, none of them are preseason favorites for the Cy Young Award. But few teams can go as deep in quality starters.
Houston can, and has the ace at the top of the rotation, too. Seattle might also. But that might be about it.
If the Twins have four starters better than (let’s say) Lopez, that’s pretty darn good. It would be even better if they have two better than Gray, and that’s plausible.
That, of course, assumes good health, and anybody who paid attention to the 2022 Twins knows that good health cannot be assumed. Gray, Maeda, Mahle and Ryan all spent time on the shelf last season with various ailments, from Tommy John surgery (Maeda) to COVID (Ryan).
So a deep rotation in 2023 means more than the first five. Nobody gets through the season with five or six starters. They need what the late Earl Weaver, Hall of Fame manager, used to call “deep depth.”
And the Twins appear to have that, too.
Their Triple A rotation projects to feature Bailey Ober — who lost his rotation slot when the Twins traded for Lopez just before camp — Louie Varland and Simeon Woods-Richardson, the latter two good prospects who made their major league debuts last season amid the injuries.
Ober had a 3.21 ERA in 11 starts, but he’s never been a durable starter. Varland, a Minnesota native, and Woods-Richardson, acquired from Toronto for Jose Berrios, started 2022 in Double A and ended it in the majors. They are talented but not established.
None of them will open 2023 in the majors unless somebody else gets hurt, but I’d feel a lot better about any of them in the rotation than I would with a veteran rehab project, which was a cornerstone of last season’s rotation.
Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer combined for 54 starts in 2022, precisely one-third of the schedule. Neither has found a 2023 employer. The Twins have nobody like them this year, because they have no need for place holders.
They have a rotation and reserves with higher floors and higher ceilings than that.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter:@bboutsider.
