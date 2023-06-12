The hit tool is missing.
That is truly an odd sentence to write about the Minnesota Twins. The Twins over the decades have had powerful lineups at times and they’ve had lineups that struggled to plate runs, but they’ve always been able to put the bat on the ball.
Until now. This team leads the majors in batter strikeouts, and it’s not close. Entering Sunday, the Twins had 667 strikeouts; the next highest total was 629 for the San Francisco Giants.
I spent much of the Tom Kelly era whining about the team’s chronic lack of power — even as home runs were escalating around the majors in the 1990s, the Twins were focused on batting averages and contact. Kelly encouraged his hitters to go for any fastball strike rather than narrow their pitch selection in pursuit of homers.
So strikeouts were few under TK, but so were home runs. Kelly’s first team, the 1987 Twins, had multiple 30-homer men, but he never had another one as manager. Strikeouts are the exhaust of power production, and Kelly was, to extend the metaphor too far, an advocate for clean energy.
Power, and strikeouts, started to rise after Kelly retired, and the trend really accelerated with the arrival of the “Falvine” front office. The 2019 Twins set, and still hold, the record for homers in a season.
But a tipping point hit this year. The 2022 Twins struck out just a hair less than the major league average. This year — wowza.
Called strikes, swing-and-miss, whatever — it’s been awful. Even in Saturday’s win, they struck out 17 times.
I saw a quote from Thad Levine, the team’s general manager, this week to the effect that they expected to have more strikeouts this year, but not to this extent. I’m not sure how essentially replacing Luis Arraez and Gio Urshela on the roster with Joey Gallo and Michael A. Taylor doesn’t equate to a massive spike in strikeouts.
(Wandering off on a tangent ... Dick Bremer on Saturday’s telecast posited that Taylor has been the Twins MVP, which is the kind of thing that digs a tunnel under one’s credibility, crams the cavern with dynamite and lights the fuse.)
The Arraez and Urshela moves are, as individual things, quite justifiable, even if Arraez is hitting .402 and Urshela .303 right now. The Twins got a valuable rotation piece for Arraez, and Alex Kirilloff may very well prove a more productive hitter overall. Urshela’s batting average has come with almost no power or walks, and the Twins were correct to not allow him to block younger talent.
But the absence of Arraez and Urshela leaves the 2023 team with too many “three true outcome” hitters — walks, homers, strikeouts.
Can this team hit better? The veterans — Carlos Correa, Jorge Polanco, Taylor, Gallo, Max Kepler, Byron Buxton — are who they are. Correa’s foot problem is likely to hamper him all season. Polanco just went on the injured list for the third time.
A lot depends on Kirilloff, Royce Lewis, Edouard Julien, Trevor Larnach — young hitters who have yet to truly establish themselves as quality major league hitters. All project as power hitters to some degree, but the Twins really need at least two of them to emerge, and quickly, as something more than pure sluggers.
And to do that, they need to play.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
