Before anybody carps about the Twins season so far, they should remember this:
One game shy of the halfway point of this truncated schedule, Minnesota is on pace for more than 100 wins.
I know, it doesn’t feel that good. Part of it is that they didn’t dominate the Kansas City Royals, a not-good team, as the teams played 10 times in a bit more than two weeks. And part of it is that a sizable contingent of players, and particularly pitchers, have gone on the shelf.
But pitching injury has become one of the themes of this bizarre 2020 season. Pitchers are always getting hurt; it’s part of the job description.
In the ‘60s and ‘70s (and before), when it was difficult or impossible to pinpoint the specific cause of “a sore arm,” pitchers pitched through it until they could stand the pain no more. Today, with more precise knowledge, the injury can be treated or repaired, and more of them do that.
But moundsmen are going on the injured list at a drastically higher rate in 2020 than in 2019. If there is any one cause for that, it’s probably the stop-and-go training camps this year. Pitchers were just ramping up in March when the pandemic shut down spring training, and summer camp was only about half the length of normal spring training.
The Twins have had only Jose Berrios, Randy Dobnak and Kente Maeda make every start, and Dobnak was not a projected starter during the winter.
Jake Odorizzi went on the injured list this weekend for the second time. Homer Bailey, sidelined after one start, was transferred to the 45-day injured list, which means he won’t pitch until the last two weeks of the schedule at the earliest. Rich Hill has made all of two starts.
To be sure, anybody familiar with the careers of Bailey and Hill knew that the odds were that at least one of them was going to miss time. And the Twins signed Hill knowing he wouldn’t pitch during the part of the season that never happened anyway.
Maeda has been brilliant, Dobnak surprisingly solid and Berrios ... well, his last outing looked more like the two-time All-Star we were expecting. And Michael Pineda’s suspension time is dwindling with each game.
Yes, the pitching depth has been tested in Minnesota. It has been everywhere. So far, the hurting arms haven’t hurt the Twins’ won-loss record.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
