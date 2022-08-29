The Minnesota Twins, pursuing their third division title in four seasons, have three rookies playing key roles.
Jhoan Duran, the highest velocity pitcher in franchise history, has established himself as a devastating late-inning reliever. Joe Ryan, despite missing almost a month after coming down with COVID, leads the pitchers in wins, innings and strikeouts. Jose Miranda spent April in the minors but came into Sunday just one RBI short of the team lead; he is increasingly filling the cleanup slot in the ever-shuffled batting order.
As well as they’ve performed, as vital as they’ve been, none of them should get votes for American League Rookie of the Year — at least not as matters stand this weekend.
The electorate — two members of the BBWAA from each of the 15 league chapters — are limited to three slots on their ballots. A voter’s top choice gets five points, second is worth three, third is worth one.
It’s not at all difficult to find worthy recipients; the 2022 class is loaded. The other day I heard the Cleveland broadcasters touting Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan as a ROY candidate. Jeremy Pena of Houston, who took over the shortstop spot when Carlos Correa left for Minnesota, has, at least by WAR, been better than Correa.
They shouldn’t get any votes, either.
Not when the field includes Julio Rodriguez of Seattle, Bobby Witt Jr. of Kansas City or Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman.
I would put Witt third on my imaginary ballot. The No. 2 overall pick in 2019 is a shortstop with speed and power — 26 steals and 18 homers, the latter more impressive considering how his home park sucks the life out of fly balls.
But there are flies in his ointment. The first is not really his fault; unlike Rodriguez and Rutschman, he plays for a team hopelessly out of the postseason chase. The other, more significant, is that he clearly has issues with strike zone judgment (23 walks and 106 strikeouts).
Second is Rodriguez. If all you know about “Jrod” is what he did in his games against Minnesota, you’re not impressed. He hit just .143 against Minnesota without a homer, but most of those at-bats came in the season-opening series, and he didn’t do much in April.
Since then he’s done enough to prompt the M’s to tie their future tightly to him. Rodriguez, just 21, on Friday agreed to an eye-popping, and highly complex, contract with the Mariners worth a minimum of $210 million and a maximum of $470 million.
But I would go with Rutschman. He debuted with the Orioles on May 21. The O’s were then 16-24 on the season. Since then, Baltimore has gone 45-30 with Rutschman in the lineup.
His batting line is, at least at first glance, less impressive than those of his rivals. But he leads the Orioles in on-base percentage. And his skills behind the plate — as a receiver, as a pitch-caller, as a thrower — are drawing rave reviews.
Rookie or not, Rutschman may already be the best catcher in the league.
A ROY ballot that goes Rutschman-Rodriguez-Witt would not be an embarrassment. And it would leave no room for the likes of Duran or Miranda.
