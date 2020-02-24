As a general rule, quality teams feature stable starting rotations. The 2020 Minnesota Twins expect to be an exception.
They plan to have a markedly different rotation by season’s end, even if they don’t make a move at the deadline to add a starter.
Begin at the beginning. The Twins entered the offseason with one starter on the books: Jose Berrios, who last year went 14-8 with a 3.68 ERA in a little more than 200 innings and was named to the All-Star team for the second straight season.
That doesn’t sound like a heavy workload to children of the ‘70s (such as me), but Berrios was eighth in the American League in innings pitched. Yes, by current standards, Berrios is a workhorse.
He was also eighth in ERA, ninth in strikeouts, eighth in walk-strikeout ratio, eighth in WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched). He’s a quality pitcher, and there’s still room and talent for further growth.
The Twins pretty quickly during the winter bought back 2019 rotation standards Jake Odorizzi and Michael Pineda.
Odorizzi accepted a one-year qualifying offer and figures to test free agency for real this offseason. Pineda reupped for two years, but he still has more than a month to serve on his suspension, which is part of why the Twins expect to shuffle the rotation.
That’s three returnees from 2019’s 101-win squad. Gone are Kyle Gibson (Texas Rangers) and Martin Perez (Boston Red Sox). Gibson and Perez combined for 58 starts and 325-plus innings to fill out the rotation — and a not-so-impressive 4.98 ERA.
Entering are free-agent signees Homer Bailey, Rich Hill and Jhoulys Chacin and trade acquisition Kenta Maeda. Not only do they represent more veteran depth than the departed Gibson and Perez, they offer likely improvement.
Maeda is expected to be a multi-year rotation anchor. He has four years left on his incentive-laden contract, signed when he came from his native Japan to join the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers shuffled him between the rotation and the bullpen; the Twins say he’ll stick to starting here.
He went 47-35 with a 3.87 ERA in his Dodgers tenure. Expect the ERA to rise with the Twins; he’ll be in the DH league, and Dodger Stadium is well-established as a comfortable environment for pitchers.
Bailey went 13-9, 4.57 last year, split between Kansas City and Oakland.
He’s an interesting arm for the back end of the rotation. He signed a multi-year deal with the Reds after throwing a pair of no-hitters, then almost immediately blew out his arm. He turns 34 in May, and his chance at stardom is probably behind him, but he’s a better bet in 2020 than either Gibson or Perez.
Bailey rebuilt his value in 2019. Chacin destroyed his, which is how he wound up with only a minor-league deal. When Chacin has a good year — and he’s had several — he’s very effective indeed. But he was awful last season.
I expect him to open 2020 in the rotation, but he may well be bumped in May when Pineda returns.
Then there’s Hill, the veteran southpaw who has had enough injuries and surgeries to bankrupt an insurance company. He’s talking about being ready to pitch in June; I suspect July is more likely.
But the real goal with Hill is October. This team has World Series aspirations, and a playoff rotation with Hill in it is more formidable than one without him.
The Twins hope for an April rotation of Berrios, Odorizzi, Maeda and Bailey; they want October to feature Pineda and Hill as well. That’s more arms than they need, but that’s an issue that will probably solve itself.
Edward Thoma can be reached at 344-6377; ethoma@mankatofreepress.com; @bboutsider. He maintains a baseball blog at fpbaseballoutsider.blogspot.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.