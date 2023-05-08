The conventional wisdom is that both the Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins benefited from the exchange of Luis Arraez and Pablo Lopez.
My take at the time: The trade works for the Twins only if a player who wasn’t involved in it comes through.
And so far, nobody has.
The subtraction of Arraez from the Minnesota roster left a hole at first base. The Twins, through the first 20% or so of the schedule, have plugged it with a platoon of Joey Gallo and Donovan Solano, who have been basically what one could expect. Not great, but usable.
It also deleted an established quality hitter from the lineup. Even with the return of Jorge Polanco to the lineup, the Twins have three dudes — Polanco, Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa — and a bunch of guys who haven’t proven that they belong in a key lineup slot for a contender.
That remains the case. The Twins came into the season needing at least two players to emerge as serious major league hitters, and it hasn’t happened.
Jose Miranda entered Sunday with a slash line of .224/.281/.320 — not good enough to justify being in the lineup (especially given his sloppy glovework), much less in the middle of the order.
Trevor Larnach had some good stretches, and he leads the team in RBIs and walks. He also leads the team in strikeouts, and is back in the minors after whiffing in eight times in 11 plate appearances against the White Sox last week.
It is hard to imagine at this point that anybody would ever throw Larnach a fastball, even as a show-me pitch. Until he starts doing something with breaking balls, that’s all he should see — and that fits perfectly with the current league-wide avoidance of fastballs.
Alex Kirilloff, questionable wrist and all, is back on the roster after raking at St. Paul. He has always raked in the minors — his Triple A slash line over parts of three seasons stands at .354/.459./663 — but even now he has not been in the lineup everyday.
To repeat what I’ve said before of Kirilloff: Healthy, he is capable of providing Justin Morneau-like production. But he hasn’t been healthy, and it’s likely that Rocco Baldelli will avoid playing him on a daily basis. Kirilloff remains, in effect if not officially designated as such, a rehab project.
The Twins probably wouldn’t undo the trade if they could. They certainly miss Arraez’s bat, and particularly his ability to make contact (Minnesota leads the league in batter strikeouts). But Lopez is a quality starter, and the injuries sustained already by Kenta Maeda and Tyler Mahle are severely testing their rotation depth.
But the lineup is not long enough. The Twins can hit home runs, but that’s about all they do well at the plate. They need more from Miranda; they need Kirilloff to play; they need Larnach to figure it out. Another option: find a way to fit Edouard Julien into the lineup.
If those things don’t happen, they’ll be in the market for a bat later this season.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
