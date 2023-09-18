‘Tis the season of turnover. The Chicago White Sox have a new general manager. The Boston Red Sox are looking for a new front office chief. The Cleveland Guardians are planning for life after Terry Francona.
And the Twins ... well, the Falvine regime, which took over the operation after the 2016 season, appears as secure as ever. It’s possible that some organization will someday pry away Thad Levine, the second in command in Minnesota, but the scuttlebutt is that he’s content to be paired up with Derek Falvey.
And manager Rocco Baldelli, in his fifth season with Minnesota, isn’t going anywhere.
That’s quite the contrast to the rest of the AL Central.
Cleveland’s front office boss, Chris Antonetti, may be a target for the Red Sox. Even if he stays, there’s big change ahead on Lake Erie — Francona, who has two hernia surgeries and a joint replacement scheduled after the season ends, has made it clear that at 64 he’s physically not able to handle the grind.
So the Guardians will need a new dugout boss for 2024. If they stay internal, a likely candidate is Sandy Alomar Jr., who has repeatedly interviewed for managerial jobs elsewhere (including Minnesota) but never landed one.
And that’s the direction I expect Cleveland to take — but that’s a savvy operation, and they might think it worth looking outside to get some fresh perspective. Francona’s been there 11 seasons, which is an eternity for managers, and the number of managers who played or coached for him keeps growing (one of them being Baldelli).
Detroit swapped out its front office boss last year. Kansas City changed both front office and dugout leaders last year. That’s plenty of transition right there.
And then there’s the White Sox. What a mess.
Jerry Reinsdorf, who stuck with the Kenny Williams-Rick Hahn combo running baseball ops for years, finally bounced them — and promptly elevated farm director and former second baseman Chris Getz to the top job.
As a Twins fan, this pleases me. The White Sox organization is inbred and stale. Promoting Getz is a symptom, not a cure.
I had thought that switching from the old and tired Tony LaRussa as manager to the younger Pedro Grifol would raise the level of play, but the Sox still combine a lack of range with erratic play and repeated mental errors.
It’s who they are. It’s the roster. And as the head of their player development, Getz was part of that.
The Peter Principle held that in bureaucracies, people rise to the level of their incompetence. Getz may have exceeded that.
A Bloom cut short
The dismissal of Chaim Bloom in Boston feels unfair. But it probably wasn’t.
Bloom lasted in Boston almost exactly as long as his three predecessors did. And they all won a World Series during their tenures. Bloom did not.
And while the Mookie Betts trade probably shouldn’t be held against him — dumping Betts was an ownership decision — the decision to go into this season without a shortstop or second baseman should be. Ditto the shallowness of the starting rotation; expecting a healthy season from Chris Sale is not wise.
The AL East is a tough division, and for whatever reason the Red Sox have been cutting corners in recent years. High expectations and ownership-imposed handcuffs make for short tenures.
Which makes what should be a desirable position considerably less appealing.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com and @bboutsider.
