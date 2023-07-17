The games have resumed after the All-Star break. The draft is in the rear view mirror, although the signing push is still on.
And the trade deadline is about two weeks away.
The Minnesota Twins have two obvious midseason needs: hitting and relief pitching.
Their lineup is literally hit and miss. Once or twice a week, it will pummel a pitching staff; all too often, it struggles to score even two runs.
Derek Falvey, the top dog on the baseball side, signaled just before the break that outside help on that front is unlikely. In his view, the hitters the Twins need are already on the roster. They just have to perform.
To be sure, the veterans who serve as the lineup’s foundation have underperformed their career standards. Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, Joey Gallo, Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and Christian Vázquez have combined to hit .214 (entering Sunday).
Falvey expects them to live up to the numbers on the back of their baseball cards.
I’m not sure that’s realistic. Buxton and Correa are clearly limited by nagging injuries they are playing through. Polanco, starting another rehab assignment, has had leg issues for years now. Vázquez is a 32-year-old catcher; that’s an age at which catchers frequently have a steep fall-off. And Gallo and Kepler are basically doing what they’ve always done.
(A side track note regarding Buxton’s struggles: He has scored 43 runs so far this season. Luis Arraez, with a batting average about 180 points higher, has scored 40.)
No, if the necessary hitting improvement is to come internally, it will come from the young guys, and their opportunities have been sporadic and match-up oriented.
Will that change?
One thing to watch in the next couple of weeks is how much Matt Wallner, recalled this weekend, gets used. He is a left-handed corner outfielder, as are Kepler, Gallo and Alex Kirilloff. Getting Wallner in the lineup means pushing a veteran aside. (That Wallner got the call over Trevor Larnach is noteworthy itself.)
A trade for one or more relief pitchers is more likely.
Right now, with Brock Stewart and Caleb Thielbar sidelined, the Twins have just two high-leverage arms available, Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax.
That’s not enough in today’s game, where starters seldom go three times through the order in close games — and the Twins don’t score enough runs to have the big leads for the starters or lesser arms to work in their stead.
Bullpens are always works in progress. But the Twins have spent much of the season with the opposite of progress in their bullpen.
Jorge Lopez plummeted out of his high-leverage role; it was noteworthy that with a one-run lead Saturday, the Twins went with Oliver Ortega in the eighth inning over Lopez. Emilo Págan continues to melt down in key situations. Jorge Alcala failed.
Right now, Jovani Moran and Jordan Balazovic are the third and fourth choices for leverage situations. That’s not good enough.
Nor is counting on Stewart and Thielbar to return quickly and at their previous performance level.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.