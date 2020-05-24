The blessing of my inclination to pessimism is that all surprises are pleasant. The curse is that I’m always aware of the downside to things.
And there is little involving the coronavirus that has an upside.
Ambitions remain to salvage some baseball out of 2020. We’ve heard for weeks about a vague plan to begin a truncated season in early July with the leagues and divisions scrambled into a regional alignment, but the details are unsettled and there appears to be more friction than agreement between the owners and players.
Indeed, by all accounts management has yet to lay demands for further pay concessions, leaked weeks ago, before the players union in negotiations. It’s an approach that leads me to suspect that the owners don’t want a 2020 season but want to make it look like the players were the ones to sabotage it.
On the other hand, I doubt that Rob Manfred and company are smart enough to be that Machiavellian.
But even if we do wind up with a 100-game season, even if that season concludes with a World Series, even if that season/postseason isn’t ruined by a second (or third) wave of the virus — even in that absolute best-case scenario — baseball will be, has been, damaged for years to come.
The majors is the top of the tower. The lower levels of the game — the metaphoric foundation on which the Twins and Dodgers and Yankees sit — are pretty much done for 2020.
The college baseball season was aborted months ago. The summer wood-bat leagues are dropping by the wayside, although the Northwoods League apparently has a plan to open the season piecemeal. High school baseball, Legion ball, the Little League World Series — gone.
And while nobody has explicitly said so, the affiliated minor leagues aren’t going to start up this year, either.
The best we can hope for in a baseball season this year is a TV studio game. That environment offers no nutrition for the roots of the game. It cannot feed the future.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider
