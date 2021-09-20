It is a story of the aged.
The San Francisco Giants in 2019 finished under .500, and that was enough for Bruce Bochy; the skipper who had piloted three teams to World Series titles earlier in the decades called it quits. Madison Bumgartner, a rotation staple for all three of those teams, fled via free agency.
The story was much the same, if considerably shorter, in the pandemic season of 2020: A sub-.500 season. Third place. Meanwhile, the hated Los Angeles Dodgers finally won the World Series, and the San Diego Padres were the new hot team.
The outlook, in short, was for continued mediocrity.
And the outlook was wrong. The Giants are not only in first place in the NL West, they have the best record in the majors. They are beating back the Dodgers and their roster of All-Stars, Cy Youngs and MVPs with an outfield of minor league veterans and a starting rotation of castoffs.
How in the sacred name of Willie Mays is this possible?
Farhan Zaidi, the Giants president of baseball operations, has constructed a roster that is more than the sum of its parts. If that sounds a bit like the Tampa Bay Rays, it’s not completely a coincidence. Zaidi never worked for the Rays, but he did work for the Dodgers under Andrew Friedman, and Friedman started the Rays on their current course.
It’s an old team in San Francisco. Of the eight players listed by Baseball Reference as the Giants regulars — few of whom will have enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title — only one is under 30. That’s center fielder Steven Duggar, who hasn’t had 300 plate appearances.
The pitching staff is also grizzled. Just one hurler with at least 10 starts is under 30. Three of their five most used relievers are at least 30.
Manager Gabe Kapler, who frequently seemed overmatched in his first dugout job in Philadelphia, has seemingly pulled the right levers this year. On Friday, as an example, he used his top starting pitcher, Kevin Gausman, to pinch hit; Gausman drove in the winning run.
Are they for real? Well, it’s the second half of September, and the Giants are certainly capable of holding off the Dodgers for this year. As for repeating in 2022, I’m less confident. Old teams can fall apart quickly (see the 2021 Minnesota Twins), and Zaidi seems committed to his veteran core.
He’ll certainly enjoy it while it lasts.
Ex-Twins factor
Two Twins castoffs are playing notable roles for the Giants.
Zack Littell, who had a strong second half in the Twins’ 2019 bullpen, is filling a similar role for San Francisco this season. Entering Sunday, he was 4-0 with a 2.72 ERA in 56 appearances. The Twins cut him loose last year after a dismal start.
Outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. has bashed his way into a prominent role. He’s hit 18 homers and is slugging .517 while getting playing time at first base and the outfield corners.
The Twins traded him to the Giants in February for pitcher Shaun Anderson, who gave up 12 runs in eight innings for Minnesota and got released.
The Twins saw Wade as expendable because they had Jake Cave. Rating Cave over Wade wasn’t necessarily obvious at the time, and looks silly in retrospect. Not only did Wade emerge as a power source (something missing from his minor league record), Cave wound up missing most of the season to injury.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.