I seldom have the sound on when watching a national baseball broadcast, and when I do, it generally doesn’t take long for the announcers to give me reason to regret it.
Which isn’t always their fault. ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball is a case in point.
Matt Vasgerian reportedly won’t be back next season, but it hardly matters. That broadcast has been unlistenable through an increasingly lengthy string of announcers, and the problem has been that ESPN itself seems convinced that the audience is uninterested in the game purportedly being narrated.
Fox’s lead team, Joe Buck and John Smoltz, would be a problem for me on their own. Buck prefers doing football, and Smoltz fits neatly into the tradition of players-turned-broadcasters disdainful of any change in how the game is played. (Minnesota fans have gotten plenty of that from Bert Blyleven and Dan Gladden over the years.)
But the push to tie broadcasts into gambling is another irritant. I flipped on a Fox playoff broadcast this week just in time to hear Buck promote a prop bet on home runs. I hit mute without getting the details.
It is professional sports, and the word professional tells us that it’s about money. Keeping that in mind is more realistic than cynical.
But as more states legalize sports betting — and as the broadcasts increasingly incorporate odds and wagering — the very nature of sports fandom is going to change.
I’m stealing this thought from Craig Calcaterra, former NBC Sports blogger and now newsletter proprietor: As the leagues and their broadcast rights holders become more embedded with sports books, their interest will become less about a broad base of fans and more about milking the bettors.
MLB Network constantly now scrolls odds at the bottom of the screen with occasional asides about getting help for a gambling problem. The hard truth is, the business model being pursued with tie-ins to sports books depends on creating gambling addicts.
That is a destructive path to follow.
To the mattresses
And then there’s “Mattress Mack.”
Jim McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture, is apparently something of an institution in Houston — a relentless promoter who has in times of need turned his showrooms into hurricane shelters.
And he is a heavy advertiser on the Astros radio broadcasts. He narrates his radio ads, and they are almost unintelligible to this Minnesotan without repeated listening. He talks fast and with an accent, and the first few times all I picked up was the repeated hook “Free, free, free.”
But eventually I figured out that his current promotion is: If the Astros win the World Series, all mattress sales of $3,000 or more this month will be “free, free, free.”
This rang a bell. And yes, he did the same thing in 2017, when the Astros won their now-tainted title. My recollection is that he had an insurance policy, so he didn’t really lose anything on that deal in 2017.
He’s got an insurance policy this year, too — and the “agency” is Vegas.
Back in June, according to Forbes, McIngvale wagered $3.25 million on the Astros to win the World Series, spreading the money among four different books. If the Astros come though, his payout will be $35.6 million.
He apparently anticipates that he would be on the hook for some $20 million in mattress rebates should that come to pass, which sounds like a lot of mattresses moved in a month, but $35.6 million minus $20 million or so is still a lot of cash.
So he’s got ‘em coming and going. He either sells $20 million of mattresses, although with the added expense of that fat bet, or he essentially gives away $20 million of mattress and clears some $15 million anyway.
Mattress Mack isn’t losing sleep either way.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @bboutsider.
