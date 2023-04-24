One of the running themes to this young season is the supposed surge in base stealing.
You can’t prove it by the Minnesota Twins.
The Twins have, through Saturday’s play, just one stolen base. As you might have guessed, that’s the lowest total in the majors.
On the plus side, they’ve had just two caught stealings in those 21 games. That’s not the lowest total in the majors (Kansas City and Boston have zero), but it’s close.
Nor are their opponents running very much — eight successful steals, four caught stealings. Only four teams have had fewer attempts against them, and just five have caught a higher percentage of would-be thieves.
That the Twins aren’t stealing bases really shouldn’t be a surprise for several reasons.
To begin with, they have very few players for whom speed is a plus tool.
The obvious speed guy is Byron Buxton, but he’s a no-go. This is almost certainly part of their “keep Buxton healthy” campaign. He has yet to play in the field, and he has yet to attempt a steal.
Michael A. Taylor, who is getting the bulk of the center field time while Buxton is the DH, has the team’s one steal. He also has an on-base percentage under .300. You can’t steal second if you’re not on first to start with.
And that, to be blunt, is the full list of plus-speed guys on this roster. Nick Gordon, Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco (fresh off the injured list) aren’t slow, but they aren’t notably fast. Carlos Correa? He’s attempted two steals since 2018.
As a matter of roster construction and tactical priority, the Twins (like pretty much everybody else) recognize that Earl Weaver won the argument with Whitey Herzog. The three-run homer is more valuable than the steal of second. The Twins are far more interested in a regular who can pop 30 homers than one who can swipe 30 bags, or even 60.
It’s better to be fast than slow, of course, but as Bill James has argued for decades, the real value of speed is on defense.
That the Twins aren’t stealing bases is not a surprise. What is a bit of a surprise is how little their opponents are stealing. Not only are the new rules designed to encourage basestealing, the Twins last year were near the bottom of the league in preventing steals.
Part of the difference, I’m sure, is replacing Gary Sanchez with Christian Vazquez as the primary catcher. Part of it is the improvement Ryan Jeffers has made in his throwing.
And the effectiveness of the pitching staff and defense at keeping runners off base plays a role. Again, you can’t steal second if you’re not on first.
We do see more steal attempts around baseball, but not to the level some of us oldtimers remember from 40 years ago. We also see a higher success rate, which is perhaps as much because of technology as the pick-off restrictions.
Teams know precisely how likely a given runner is to successfully steal off a given battery, and if the likelihood isn’t above 70%, they’re not going for it.
The Twins, by design, aren’t going for it.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.