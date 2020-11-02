Two teams in the American League Central named new managers last week.
One of them concerns me as a Twins fan. It’s not the Hall of Famer taking the helm of a contender.
A.J. Hinch, fresh off his suspension for the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scheme — doesn’t that seem an eon ago? — replaces Ron Gardenhire as the manager of the Detroit Tigers.
Hinch is the prototype of the analytical manager, and in fact, may have been the first one. He played in the majors, moved into a front-office job, never managed in the minors.
That background was novel during his first managerial stint, with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2009-10. The novelty has worn off; the Hinch model can be seen in the likes of the Twins’ Rocco Baldelli, the Yankees’ Aaron Boone and the Brewers’ Craig Counsell, among others. Dave Roberts, who just won the World Series, never managed in the minors; neither did Kevin Cash, who lost the Series.
These managers are all truly organization men. None of them make moves on impulse or hunch; they have plans, drawn up with a great deal of input from their team’s analytical department, that govern what they do.
Which is why the torrent of criticism of Cash for pulling Blake Snell early in Game 6 is misguided. Cash made the move that had been predetermined; the Rays have concluded, and I presume with good evidence, that Snell cannot pitch effectively or safely a third time through the order.
Pulling him didn’t work, so outsiders pile on the criticism. But Cash’s superiors aren’t beefing.
Back to Hinch. He thrived in Houston with the guidance of sophisticated analytics. The Tigers’ analytical expertise is ... well, let’s just say it’s not as renowned as the Astros’. (Note the public comments of Justin Verlander about how much more useful info he got with Houston than in Detroit.)
It may well be that the greatest benefit the Tigers get from hiring Hinch is that he can tell the front office how little they know. The Tigers have some interesting pitching talent bubbling up from the minors, and Hinch has a background in player development. They won’t win in 2021, but he can move them in the right direction.
The White Sox, on the other hand, are in win-now mode. And they reached into their distant past — reportedly at the behest of owner Jerry Reinsdorf and against the advice of the baseball operations department — to bring back Tony La Russa, who began his distinguished managerial career there in 1979.
La Russa may have the best managerial record in major league history. But that’s all in the past, and as a Twins fan I’m happy to see this rival franchise backdate itself.
The game has changed a lot in the nine years since LaRussa, now 76, retired. There was a time when La Russa was ahead of the curve. Now he’s behind it.
And it’s never a good sign when the introductory press conference features the new hire denying that he’s racist — and citing as evidence that he’s had Black and Latin players thrive for him, which is the baseball equivalent of “some of my best friends ...”
If La Russa intends to muzzle Tim Anderson, it will be a hot and nasty summer on the South Side.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.