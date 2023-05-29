None of us saw this coming — including, certainly, the Minnesota Twins.
As Baseball Reference’s version of WAR (wins above replacement) calculates such things, the best relief pitcher the Twins have isn’t Jhoan Duran or Jorge Lopez. It’s Brock Stewart.
And their best position player ... well, the webpage lists Bryon Buxton there, but his WAR score is matched by Willi Castro.
The Twins have gotten a lot of production out of two guys who didn’t figure in their offseason plans.
On Saturday Castro, hitting fifth in one of Rocco Baldelli’s mad-scientist batting orders, hit a pair of homers, and Stewart marched out of the bullpen to get the final three outs after Lopez faced four hitters and didn’t retire a one.
The question is no longer: “What are these guys doing here?” It’s more: “Can they be expected to keep this up?”
I’m more optimistic in that regard about Castro than Stewart. Castro has youth on his side (at 24 he’s younger, for example, than Trevor Larnach, the team’s RBI leader) and his production isn’t grossly out of whack with his past.
Castro is a subtly good player, better than I realized this spring. The Tigers envisioned him as their shortstop after he hit .349 in the shortened COVID season of 2020, and that was a reach.
But he’s started games at five positions for the Twins (somehow missing shortstop) and played at seven, embarrassing himself at none. He’s a switch-hitter, he’s stolen eight bases, he’s got some pop in his bat.
Castro doesn’t quite fit my personal definition of a super-utility player, because he’s not a fixture in the top half of the lineup. He’s not that good a hitter; that 2020 season was a mirage.
But any competent manager can find ways for him to help the team.
Stewart, on the other hand, is 31 and hadn’t been on a major league mound since 2019. His major league ERA entering the season was 6.05, and that was, from his peripherals, lower than it should have been.
“Beef Stew” has an ERA this year of 0.00, but that comes with a big red flag: he’s been charged with 11 walks in 14 innings. No ERA of zero is sustainable, but walking more than seven men per nine innings is asking for it.
He was in the Twins system last year, barely — 14 innings split among three levels, with a combined ERA of 7.71. And here he is now, no worse than third on the bullpen totem pole behind Duran and Lopez.
Again, the Greg McMichael Rule is in play: If you get outs, they’ll find a role for you. Stewart is getting outs and has claimed the power-arm middle innings role that the Twins had expected Jorge Alcala or Emilio Pagán to fill.
Keeping the job will probably require throwing more strikes.
Edward Thoma is at ethoma@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter: @bboutsider.
